(The following was released by the rating agency)

Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Fitch: 308 Australian RMBS Notes Unaffected by New Criteria - Amended

here

SYDNEY, December 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says that the ratings of 308 tranches in 117 Australian RMBS transactions have not been impacted by the review initiated as a consequence of its updated RMBS and lenders' mortgage insurance (LMI) criteria ("APAC Residential Mortgage Criteria Addendum - Australia", dated 10 August 2011 and "Global Criteria for Lenders' Mortgage Insurance in RMBS", dated 10 August 2011).

"Following the release of the updated criteria in August 2011, Fitch has reviewed all existing Australian RMBS ratings. As expected when the updated criteria were released, their implementation has had a limited impact on existing Australian RMBS transactions," said James Zanesi, Director in Fitch's Sydney-based Structured Finance team.

The transactions listed in the above link are unaffected by either the new RMBS criteria or by the new global criteria for the use of LMI in RMBS, as they enjoy considerable subordination through unrated notes or reserves without any change being made to the existing structure.

Separately, Fitch has taken rating actions on transactions affected by the new criteria (see "Fitch Downgrades 46 Subordinate Australian RMBS tranches" dated 21 December 2011).

The list of unaffected notes is available on www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link above.