(The following was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Fitch Downgrades 46
Subordinate Australian RMBS tranches
here
SYDNEY, December 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded the
ratings of 46 Australian RMBS tranches affecting 43 RMBS
transactions.
The ratings changes are a direct result of the
implementation of the updated Australian RMBS rating criteria
and updated criteria for the use of Lenders Mortgage Insurance
(LMI) in RMBS issued in August 2011. Fitch has now completed its
review of all Australian RMBS transactions under the revised
criteria.
The tranches affected are made up of 41 equity notes (also
referred to in Australia as B notes or subordinated notes) that
had no credit enhancement other than LMI and excess spread plus
five mezzanine notes (also known as AB notes) that had
insufficient enhancement to sustain their rating under the new
criteria. Fitch had placed 54 of the lowest ranked tranches of
existing RMBS transaction on Rating Watch Negative (RWN) in May
2011. Since then, one of these tranches has been paid in full,
and 41 of these RWNs have been resolved following the downgrade
of the affected equity notes.
Twelve notes remain on RWN pending the outcome of
restructuring and/or imminent issuer call option dates. The RWN
on these notes will be resolved by 10 February 2012.
"Rated notes with no subordination other than LMI and excess
spread are exposed to the tail risk associated with a small
transaction size beyond the clean-up call. These risks include a
less diversified collateral pool, a higher weighted average
liability margin and lower excess spread, impacting the
transaction's ability to cover a large LMI unpaid claim or
denial," said Ben Newey, Director in Fitch's Sydney-based
Structured Finance team.
For those notes affected by the review, Fitch incorporated
the following factors in the analysis; transaction performance
to date, seasoning; the transaction size and availability of
excess spread; rating of the sponsor; and the sponsor's history
of calling transactions.
Tranches with no hard subordination were downgraded to
either 'BBBsf', 'BBsf' or 'Bsf'. Subordinate tranches from
transactions that continue to perform well, with large remaining
size at call; adequate excess spread to cover possible LMI
non-payment; a sponsor with an investment-grade credit rating
and a strong history of calling transactions were downgraded to
'BBBsf'. Subordinated tranches from transactions that are
performing well, have a sponsor with a history of calling
transactions, but do not have significant excess spread were
downgraded to 'BBsf'. Tranches from transactions where the
sponsor does not have a history of calling transactions were
downgraded to 'Bsf'.
For transactions that are expected to be called before 10
February 2012, Fitch has maintained the RWN on the notes. The
RWN on these notes will be resolved at the call date pending the
outcome of the issuer call option.
Fitch had notified issuers / sponsors of all affected
transactions of the impact of the revised criteria on existing
transactions during September and October and had given each
issuer/sponsor one month to contemplate modifications to
affected transactions to maintain the ratings. All issuers have
now responded with five issuers electing to modify transactions
within the criteria review period before 10 February 2012. Notes
that would be impacted by the criteria but for the planned
modifications will remain on RWN or Outlook Negative until the
modification has been implemented. RESIMAC Triomphe Trust -
RESIMAC Premier Series 2009-2 is also expected to be subject to
modification. Should the modifications not be completed before
10 February 2012, the affected notes will be downgraded.
A list of ratings affected by the criteria change is
available on www.fitchratings or by clicking on the link above.