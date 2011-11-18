(The following was released by the rating agency)

MELBOURNE (Standard & Poor's) Nov. 18, 2011-Senior 'AAA' rated classes of prime Australian residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) are mostly resilient to moderate hypothetical downgrades of lenders' mortgage insurers, but ratings on most 'AA-' subordinated classes of notes are more vulnerable, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said in a study published today. The report, titled "Scenario Analysis: 2011 Update To Lenders' Mortgage Insurance Sensitivity Analysis On Australian Prime RMBS", highlighted that Australian prime RMBS have relied on lenders' mortgage insurance (LMI) as the main form of credit support. Deterioration in the financial strength of LMI providers or their willingness to pay claims, as indicated in the claims payout ratio, could therefore affect RMBS ratings.

"The continued strong credit quality of LMI providers has underpinned the ratings stability of Australian prime RMBS. In addition, loan portfolios backing Australian prime RMBS have been rapidly paid down, raising credit support within the transactions. This has provided a buffer for rated notes to withstand LMI downgrades," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Vera Chaplin. "We have also observed that Australian issuers are very aware of investors' concern on the potential rating dependency of RMBS notes on LMI providers. As a result, issuers have typically provided extra credit enhancement at transaction close for 'AAA' rated senior notes to weather downgrades of LMI providers."

Some key findings of the study include: about 73% of the 'AAA' rated notes are likely to remain at the current rating level if no credit were given to LMI; about 95% would be in the 'A' category or higher; all but four classes of notes would be in the 'BBB' category or higher. We have found that the sensitivity of rated notes to LMI providers reduces with the seasoning of RMBS.

This study incorporates additional analysis of house price movements on the credit quality of housing loan portfolios underlying RMBS. This is particularly relevant in the current environment of global market uncertainty and financial market volatility. We consider home price behavior to be one of the top-five macroeconomic factors affecting the credit quality of structured finance securities. The assessment of the LMI impact on rated notes reflects our updated Australian RMBS rating methodology and assumptions.

The article is available on Global Credit Portal. Members of the media can obtain a copy from our media representative, Richard Noonan at 613 9631 2152, or richard_noonan@standardandpoors.com.