(The following was released by the rating agency)
MELBOURNE (Standard & Poor's) Nov. 18, 2011-Senior 'AAA'
rated classes of prime Australian residential mortgage-backed
securities (RMBS) are mostly resilient to moderate hypothetical
downgrades of lenders' mortgage insurers, but ratings on most
'AA-' subordinated classes of notes are more vulnerable,
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said in a study published
today. The report, titled "Scenario Analysis: 2011 Update To
Lenders' Mortgage Insurance Sensitivity Analysis On Australian
Prime RMBS", highlighted that Australian prime RMBS have relied
on lenders' mortgage insurance (LMI) as the main form of credit
support. Deterioration in the financial strength of LMI
providers or their willingness to pay claims, as indicated in
the claims payout ratio, could therefore affect RMBS ratings.
"The continued strong credit quality of LMI providers has
underpinned the ratings stability of Australian prime RMBS. In
addition, loan portfolios backing Australian prime RMBS have
been rapidly paid down, raising credit support within the
transactions. This has provided a buffer for rated notes to
withstand LMI downgrades," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst
Vera Chaplin. "We have also observed that Australian issuers are
very aware of investors' concern on the potential rating
dependency of RMBS notes on LMI providers. As a result, issuers
have typically provided extra credit enhancement at transaction
close for 'AAA' rated senior notes to weather downgrades of LMI
providers."
Some key findings of the study include: about 73% of the
'AAA' rated notes are likely to remain at the current rating
level if no credit were given to LMI; about 95% would be in the
'A' category or higher; all but four classes of notes would be
in the 'BBB' category or higher. We have found that the
sensitivity of rated notes to LMI providers reduces with the
seasoning of RMBS.
This study incorporates additional analysis of house price
movements on the credit quality of housing loan portfolios
underlying RMBS. This is particularly relevant in the current
environment of global market uncertainty and financial market
volatility. We consider home price behavior to be one of the
top-five macroeconomic factors affecting the credit quality of
structured finance securities. The assessment of the LMI impact
on rated notes reflects our updated Australian RMBS rating
methodology and assumptions.
