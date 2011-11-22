(The following was released by the rating agency)

SYDNEY (Standard & Poor's) Nov. 22, 2011-A series of proposed regulatory rule changes and multiple reviews of energy sector is the next test for the credit quality of the Australian utilities, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said in a report published today.

How the rated entities respond to these evolving changes will be critical in determining the ultimate impact on the credit quality of the sector, given that the regulatory framework is an important component of the regulated utilities' businesses. Most rated utilities are on a stable footing, with only three companies on negative rating outlooks at Nov. 21, 2011.

"Supportive decisions by the Australian Energy Regulator (AER), the relatively smooth integration of recent acquisitions, and the strengthening of some companies' balance sheets underpin the generally sound ratings outlook," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Andrew Choi.

The proposed regulatory changes and reviews are focused on ultimately reducing the level of tariff increases. They include:

-- The AER's proposal to change price-setting rules;

-- State reviews of regulated retail electricity prices; and

-- Introduction of carbon tax from July 2012, which is more likely to have implications for the merchant generators and the renewable energy segment.

Mr. Choi added: "While the final form of implementation remains to be seen, we hope to see more clarity in the direction of these reviews and its possible implications for the utilities sector over the next two-to-three years."

The report titled, "Australian Utilities Are On A Firm Footing, But Confronting Regulatory Reviews", is available on Global Credit Portal. Members of the media can obtain a copy from the media representative, Richard Noonan tel: 613 9631 2152, or richard_noonan@standardandpoors.com.