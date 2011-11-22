(The following was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY (Standard & Poor's) Nov. 22, 2011-A series of
proposed regulatory rule changes and multiple reviews of energy
sector is the next test for the credit quality of the Australian
utilities, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said in a report
published today.
How the rated entities respond to these evolving changes
will be critical in determining the ultimate impact on the
credit quality of the sector, given that the regulatory
framework is an important component of the regulated utilities'
businesses. Most rated utilities are on a stable footing, with
only three companies on negative rating outlooks at Nov. 21,
2011.
"Supportive decisions by the Australian Energy Regulator
(AER), the relatively smooth integration of recent acquisitions,
and the strengthening of some companies' balance sheets underpin
the generally sound ratings outlook," said Standard & Poor's
credit analyst Andrew Choi.
The proposed regulatory changes and reviews are focused on
ultimately reducing the level of tariff increases. They include:
-- The AER's proposal to change price-setting rules;
-- State reviews of regulated retail electricity prices;
and
-- Introduction of carbon tax from July 2012, which is more
likely to have implications for the merchant generators and the
renewable energy segment.
Mr. Choi added: "While the final form of implementation
remains to be seen, we hope to see more clarity in the direction
of these reviews and its possible implications for the utilities
sector over the next two-to-three years."
The report titled, "Australian Utilities Are On A Firm
Footing, But Confronting Regulatory Reviews", is available on
Global Credit Portal. Members of the media can obtain a copy
from the media representative, Richard Noonan tel: 613 9631
2152, or richard_noonan@standardandpoors.com.