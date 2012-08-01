(The following was released by the rating agency)

Overview

-- Avanti Finance's financial metrics have improved and shown stability at levels commensurate with a 'BB' rating, due to modest reductions in credit losses and nonperforming asset levels.

-- As a result, we have raised the long-term issuer credit rating on Avanti to 'BB' from 'BB-', and affirmed the short-term issuer credit rating at 'B'.

-- The rating outlook is stable, reflecting our expectation that Avanti will maintain the credit quality of its loan book and good support from its bankers and debenture investors.

Rating Action

On Aug. 1, 2012, Standard & Poor's Rating Services raised its long-term issuer credit rating on New Zealand finance company Avanti Finance Ltd. (Avanti) to 'BB' from 'BB-'. At the same time, we affirmed the short-term issuer credit rating at 'B'. The rating outlook is stable.

Rationale

The upgrade reflects the sustained improvement of Avanti's financial risk profile to a level commensurate with a 'BB' rating. The company reported slightly lower credit losses due to management's commitment to reasonable underwriting standards. Avanti has established a track record of stable operating performance and generated good earnings that have progressively boosted its already sound capital base. Furthermore, the good collateral backing Avanti's loans, in our view, somewhat mitigates the concerns stemming from Avanti's lending to a higher-risk clientele. The upgrade also importantly recognizes the ongoing support from Avanti's banker and debenture investors.

Underpinning our assessment of Avanti's risk profile is its appetite for double-digit loan growth. While this desire for rapid growth could pose a credit risk, Avanti has reined in its expectations with reasonable underwriting practices--actual growth was 4% over year ended March 31, 2012. Furthermore, we consider that Avanti has tight controls on credit risk. In fiscal 2012, its net charge-off ratio reduced to 2.60% from 2.78%, and nonperforming assets to total gross receivables improved to 14.86% from 18.27%. The latter ratio benefited from high proportions of customers making weekly payments and using direct debits. In our opinion, Avanti's focus on smaller loans and existing customers with proven repayment track records will continue to contribute to stable credit risk metrics that support its current rating.

Over fiscal 2012, Avanti materially broadened its distribution channels with a view to increase loan referrals per broker. Management has stated that there are no planned changes in product offerings. The company intends to remain as a lender in personal finance, motor vehicle finance, and short-term property loans. Of importance to lending decisions is collateral--about 93% of loan receivables are secured at March 2012, unchanged from March 2011 levels. Loan staff has the discretion to assess loans based on each applicant's circumstances. While this practice supports a culture of risk awareness and accountability, it also increases key-person risk within the organization, particularly since the CEO is also an executive director of the Board and co-owner of the company. Notwithstanding our favorable view of Avanti's management team, which average a 10-year tenure, key-person risk is common for operations of this size (55 staff at March 2012).

Avanti's funding profile continues to benefit from ongoing support from its debenture investors, which comprise 43.6% of financial liabilities at March 2012. The debenture investor base is concentrated but loyal, with the top-20 investors having an average tenor of around 10 years and representing 85% of total debenture funding. In addition, debenture maturities are well spread out and recent reinvestment rates were about 90%. Partially owing to Avanti's stable and above market debenture rates, there are also substantial investor funds that can be called upon should it be required. Debenture investor support and confidence hinges on Avanti's ability to generate strong margins while keeping credit costs under control.

Avanti's strong earnings remain a rating strength, with EBITDA interest coverage at 2.88x for the year ended March 31, 2012. A combination of good yields on loans; contained credit costs; and a lower leverage ratio, which acts as a natural control on debt funding costs, has sustained the interest coverage. We expect earnings to progressively contribute to Avanti's capital base, which has increased by NZ$2.98 million over fiscal 2012. We continue to view favorably Avanti's conservative dividend policy to pay from current-year earnings, and its recent retention rate of about 45%.

Liquidity

The short-term rating on Avanti is 'B'. We view Avanti's liquidity position as "adequate" at the 'B' rating, supported by its good level of monthly cash receipts on loans, high debenture reinvestment rate, well spread out debenture maturity profile, and adequate headroom on its committed bank facility. Balance-sheet liquidity has increased to NZ$1,022,000 at March 2012 from NZ$596,000 at March 2011.

In our view, Avanti benefits from a bank facility that ANZ National Bank Ltd. provides to its wholly owned subsidiary Galatos. This NZ$40 million bank facility allows Avanti to randomly select loans to sell to Galatos (except for interest-only loans) and was about 30% undrawn at May 2012, which is significantly above Avanti's policy minimum and provides adequate coverage of maturing debentures in the 2013 fiscal year. To cater for loan growth expectations, the facility limit is likely to be renegotiated for a NZ$10 million increment by this calendar year. While this will be subject to the bank's approval, there is flexibility to issue more debentures as an alternative to fund the planned loan growth. We expect Avanti to progressively increase its debenture and bank funding, and proactively manage a sufficient level of bank facility headroom as it grows its loan receivables over the next few years.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Avanti will continue to effectively manage its high-risk loan portfolio by maintaining its underwriting polices and effective loan collection practices. These are essential factors for it to maintain good cash flow cover on its scheduled liability obligations, and have supported its ability to maintain strong debenture investor and banker support.

The most likely scenario for downward rating pressure is deterioration in the finance company's arrears experience and credit losses, such that it reduces its cash flow cover against scheduled debenture repayments and lessens its capacity to fund new lending. Although Avanti is well positioned to respond to the emergence of any liquidity pressures stemming from a spike in asset-quality problems or deterioration in debenture reinvestment experience, a loss in confidence/support from its banker or debenture investors could itself result in a downgrade.

Although less likely, the rating could also be lowered if Avanti was unable to maintain its market position in its key lending segments. This could arise if there is weakening in its distribution network, for example due to heightened competition or irreconcilable disputes with key brokers.

The rating is unlikely to be raised from the current level. An upward revision would require a step-change in key aspects of its credit profile, which might include, diversification into lower risk lending segments, less reliance on key debenture holders, and a boost in on-balance-sheet liquidity. In addition, a moderation in key-person risk and further flexibility for raising new equity would also benefit the case for a higher rating.

Related Criteria And Research

-- Standard & Poor's Rating Definitions, June 22, 2012

-- Rating Finance Companies, March 18, 2004

Ratings List

Upgraded; CreditWatch/Outlook Action;

Ratings Affirmed To From

Avanti Finance Ltd.

Counterparty Credit Rating BB/Stable/B BB-/Positive/B