US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street little changed at open
June 5 U.S. stocks were little changed at the open on Monday as investors shrugged off the weekend attacks in London, while awaiting a string of economic data.
Aug 21 Moody's Investors Service has said that the Baa2 rating of Axis Bank remained unchanged following its announcement of a tap bond offering on its existing 5.125% 2017 senior notes issued on 5 March 2012.
June 5 U.S. stocks were little changed at the open on Monday as investors shrugged off the weekend attacks in London, while awaiting a string of economic data.
June 5 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Monday: