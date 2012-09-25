(The following was released by the rating agency)
BANGKOK/HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, September 25 (Fitch) Fitch
Ratings (Thailand) Limited has assigned Bank of Ayudhya Public
Company Limited's (BAY; 'AA-(tha)'/Stable) upcoming 10-year
unsecured subordinated debentures of up to THB12bn a National
Long-Term 'A+(tha)' Rating. The bank will have an option to sell
a further THB8bn of debentures. The proceeds will be used for
the bank's general corporate purposes.
In line with Fitch's approach to rating such performing
instruments, the debentures are notched down a level from the
issuer's National Long-Term Rating. BAY's ratings are based on
the bank's standalone financial position, robust performance,
strong capital position and improving asset quality. The ratings
also consider BAY's greater use of wholesale funding, relative
to similarly rated peers, to match its asset profile.
Positive rating action may result from significant
improvement in BAY's deposit franchise to a level closer to its
major domestic peers, as measured by the share of retail
deposits of total funding. Maintaining its strong capital
position and sustainable profitability may also benefit the
ratings. Any sharp increase in liquidity risk, including heavier
reliance on wholesale funding, risk of significant deterioration
in asset quality due to aggressive asset growth or material
weakening of capital position may lead to negative rating
action.
BAY was established in 1945 and is Thailand's fifth-largest
commercial bank by consolidated assets with around 8% share each
in loans and deposits at end-June 2012. Its key subsidiaries are
involved in auto finance, credit cards, consumer finance,
securities and fund management. Given BAY's share of deposits
and loans, there is a moderate probability of government
support, in case of need.