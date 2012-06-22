EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil currency, stocks slip as electoral court trial prompts caution

By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, June 8 Brazil's stocks and currency fell on Thursday in thin trading as investors remained cautious over an electoral trial that could oust President Michel Temer. The majority of judges on Brazil's top electoral court (TSE) argued to exclude testimony by executives from conglomerate Odebrecht SA, potentially strengthening Temer's assertions that his campaign received no illegal funding when he ran as former leftist president Dilma Rousseff'