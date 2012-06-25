(The following was released by the rating agency)

-- On June 25, 2012, Italy-based Banca Popolare di Milano SCRL (BPM) did not pay interest on its EUR300 million 9% Tier 1 hybrid debt issue, in line with the bank's announcement on May 29, 2012.

-- As a result, we are lowering the rating on this instrument to 'C' from 'CC'. LONDON (Standard & Poor's) June 25, 2012

--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it has lowered its issue rating on the EUR300 million 9% perpetual subordinated fixed/floating rate notes issued by Italy-based Banca Popolare di Milano SCRL (BPM; BBB-/Watch Neg/A-3) to 'C' from 'CC'. The issue has the ISIN number XS0372300227. According to the bank, this issue has a total outstanding amount of about EUR195 million. The rating action follows BPM's nonpayment of interest on its EUR300 million 9% perpetual subordinated fixed/floating rate notes on the due date of June 25, 2012. On May 29, 2012, BPM announced the suspension of interest and dividend payments on its two Tier 1 hybrid debt issues, including this one.

The suspension is allowed under the terms and conditions of these instruments because BPM reported a net loss at the end of 2011, and did not distribute any dividends to shareholders, or offer to buy back preference shares, in the previous 12 months. As a result of that announcement, on May 31, 2012 we lowered the rating on these instruments to 'CC' from 'B'.

-- Banca Popolare di Milano 'BBB-/A-3' Ratings Kept On Watch Negative On Uncertainties About Capitalization, June 15, 2012 Ratings List To From Banca Popolare di Milano SCRL Junior Subordinated Debt C CC EUR300 mil 9% Perpetual Subordinated Fixed/Floating Rate Notes (ISIN XS0372300227)