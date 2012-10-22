(The following was released by the rating agency)

MEXICO CITY (Standard & Poor's) Oct. 22, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today it assigned its 'A+' long-term issue rating to Banco de Chile's (A+/Stable/A-1) up to $100 million senior unsecured notes to be issued in Peru and in Peruvian soles (PEN). The notes will have a maturity of up to 10 years and no less than five.

"The rating on the bank's notes are the same as the long-term issuer credit rating because it will rank pari passu in right of payment with all of Banco de Chile's unsecured debt obligations. The proceeds will be used to continue financing the bank's loan portfolio growth and for general corporate purposes," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Arturo Sanchez.

The issuer credit ratings on Banco de Chile reflect its "strong" business position, "adequate" capital and earnings, "strong" risk position, and "average" funding with "adequate" liquidity (as our criteria defines them). These notes will represent a very small portion of the bank's total interest-bearing liabilities (deposits, repos, and other debt), less than 0.5%, which in our view poses no significant refinancing risk and no currency mismatch risk.

For a complete credit rating rationale on Banco de Chile, please see the full analysis, published June 21, 2012 on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal.

Rating List

Banco de Chile

Issuer credit rating A+/Stable/A-1

New Rating

Senior unsecured notes A+