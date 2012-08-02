(The following was released by the rating agency)
SAO PAULO (Standard & Poor's) Aug. 1, 2012-Standard & Poor's
Ratings Services said today that it has assigned its 'A-1' debt
rating to Banco de Credito e Inversines' (BCI, A/Stable/A-1) $1
billion program of commercial paper (CP). The issuance amount
has a limit of up to $1 billion.
The rating on the notes is equalized with the short-term
counterparty credit rating on the bank, reflecting our view that
the notes will rank pari passu with other senior unsecured debt
of the bank. The proposed CP will be direct, unsecured,
unsubordinated, and unconditional obligations of the bank. The
bank plans to use the proceeds for general banking purposes.
Our ratings on BCI reflect the bank's "strong" business
position, "adequate" capital and earnings, "adequate" risk
position, and "adequate" funding and liquidity compared with
other banks in the Chilean financial system (as our criteria
define the terms). The issuer credit rating is one notch higher
than the bank's stand-alone credit profile of 'a-', and reflects
our view of a moderately high likelihood of government support,
based on BCI's "high" systemic importance in Chile and our
assessment of the government as "supportive" of its financial
system.
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that BCI will
maintain its strong competitive position in the Chilean
financial system, with a market share of at least 12%. We
believe that the bank will sustain its healthy asset quality,
"adequate" liquidity, and "adequate" capitalization and earnings
generation during the next two years. A strengthening of the
bank's capital, resulting in a risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio
of more than 10%, could have positive rating implications. On
the other hand, a reduction in the bank's market position or its
RAC ratio falling to less than 7% would result in a downgrade. A
liquidity shortage might also lead to a negative rating action.
Related Research & Criteria -- Banks: Rating Methodology And
Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011 -- Banking Industry Country Risk
Assessment Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011