Overview

-- In our view, Banco General has kept its leading market position in the Panamanian banking system with adequate capital and earnings to support future growth.

-- We are affirming our 'BBB' long-term issuer credit rating and 'A-2' short-term rating on the bank.

-- The stable outlook reflects our expectations that Banco General will maintain its "strong" business position in Panama and "adequate" capital and earnings during the next 18-24 months.

Rating Action

On July 31, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BBB' long-term and 'A-2' short-term issuer credit ratings on Panama-based Banco General S.A. The outlook is stable.

Rationale

The ratings on Banco General reflect its "strong" business position as well as our assessments of "adequate" capital and earnings and risk positions. The ratings also take into account our view of its "average" funding and "adequate" liquidity (as our criteria define these terms). The stand-alone credit profile (SACP) is 'bbb'.

Our bank criteria use our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) economic risk and industry risk scores to determine a bank's anchor, the starting point in assigning an issuer credit rating. Our anchor for a commercial bank operating mainly in Panama is 'bbb-'. Our economic risk score for Panama is '6', reflecting high levels of indebtedness. However, low nonperforming loans even in times of downturns highlight Panama's strong economic conditions and a good payment culture, which mitigate credit risk. In addition, residential real estate prices, which are banks' main exposure, have shown limited volatility. Our industry risk score for Panama is '5', reflecting our view that supervision practices still lag international standards because the method for calculating capital requirements doesn't account for all risks that banks in Panama face. In addition, Panama lacks a lender of last resort. However, banks rely on deposits for liquidity, and we think that deposits will remain a major funding source because we expect authorities to develop a deeper market funding structure and a fund to protect the financial system in the medium term. We classify Panama as "uncertain" because the large banks in the country are difficult to support.

A well-diversified loan portfolio and business activities, coupled with sound business stability, support our view of Banco General's overall "strong" business position assessment. As a result of its sound business diversification, high and stable market shares, we view its business stability as "strong". Banco General is the leading bank in Panama in almost all the business lines it operates, with regard to its loan portfolio. As of March 2012, the bank holds the leading position in terms of total loans and total deposits, 18.1% and 25.9% market share, respectively. In addition, it has leading market penetration in mortgages, consumer loans, auto loans and commercial lending. We view this as a positive factor for its business and revenue stability, given the highly competitive Panamanian banking system. The bank holds a well-diversified loan portfolio which allows it to have a sound diversity of business activities. Although the bank is focused on traditional lending business lines and holds narrow trading and/or advisory activities, we consider that its diversified loan portfolio provides is strong compared to other banks within the same industry risk. Banco General's total loan portfolio has grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5% over the past three years, amid the current financial crisis and less favorable global economic outlook. Total revenues have grown at an 8% CAGR during the same period. We expect its strong business stability will remain in the future.

Our view of "adequate" capital and earnings primarily reflects our "adequate" forecasted risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio, which we expect to average 9.7% over the next 18-24 months. Our forecasted RAC ratio takes into consideration our base-case scenario assumptions: loan portfolio growth of 9%-10% over the next two years, similar dividend payout ratios, the maintenance of net interest margins stemming from our expected loan portfolio mix, and the bank's option not to redeem its perpetual bonds in 2013, which will remain in the capital structure. We forecast around 88% of the bank's total adjusted capital (TAC) will be comprised of adjusted common equity over the next two years. The remaining TAC is made up of paid equity, capital reserves, and retained earnings. As a result of our expected internal capital generation, we anticipate most of the bank's capital will remain of high quality.

Also supporting our view of strong quality of capital and earnings are Banco General's superior quality of earnings as measured by our main metrics. The three-year average of core earnings to average adjusted assets is 2.5% and compares very well with other larger banks in Latin America. We forecast this ratio to be slightly below its three-year median over the next two years, but will keep comparing well to other similarly rated peers. We owe this strong quality of earnings metrics mainly to the bank's sound efficiency and strong credit loss experience, which has kept provisions low, consuming a small portion of total revenues--3.8% average over the past three years. Our base-case scenario contemplates very similar metrics, as management keeps its conservative approach towards credit risk and maintains a good cost efficiency policy.

Our overall view of Banco General's "adequate" risk position is based on our opinion of adequate management in terms of growth and changes in exposure and lack of complexity in the balance sheet and banking operations. Its well-diversified loan portfolio provides sound risk diversification, in our view. As of March 2012 its loan portfolio is divided among commercial (42.5%, of which 18.6% is corporate loans with collateral), residential mortgages (31.8%), consumer (13.8%) and other loans (11.9%). In addition, its loan portfolio does not present any significant concentration in terms of economic activity or market segment. Banco General carries plain vanilla operations with no significant complexity. The bank has no important off-balance sheet transactions (such as securitizations) or complex derivative products. Structured financing is quite limited. The risks not covered by RACF are moderate. Panamanian regulators don't compute any capital requirement for market risk. In this sense, our RAC calculation in terms of market risk is not comparable with other Latin American banking systems, and the risk weight for market risk assets is also lower. However, Banco General has a marginal proprietary trading.

The bank's credit losses compare favorable within the system amid the current financial crisis and less favorable global economic outlook. Nonperforming assets (NPAs) and net charge-offs have averaged 0.7% and 0.3%, respectively, over the past three years, while reserve coverage has remained sound, at 2.5 x in the same timeframe. This is due to the conservative position in terms of credit risk management the bank has had historically. We forecast NPAs and credit losses to remain at about 0.9% and 0.3%, respectively, over the next two years. As a result, we anticipate no changes to our risk position assessment within the next 18 to 24 months.

We consider Banco General's funding structure to be "average" compared to the industry norm. The great majority of its funding sources comes from core/customer deposits, which as of March 2012 accounted for 92.2% of the total. Banco General has been successful in levering on its nationwide footprint and brand. Total deposits CAGR has been 8.2% over the past three years, faster than loans because of the relative high liquidity in the Panamanian system. As a result of the latter, the bank's net loans-to-deposit ratio is healthy, at 86.3% as of March 2012 and similar to the 85.3% average for the past three fiscal years. We are expecting this ratio to remain below 90%.

We continue to view Banco General's liquidity as "adequate" based on its prudent liquidity management. Although the latter is true for most of the Panamanian banking system--as a result of the lack of a lender of last resort--Banco General has historically proved to be consistent in this regard. Most of its securities are highly liquid and mostly composed of government instruments and 'AAA' rated securities. The bank's cash on hand and trading government related securities represented around 25% of its total deposit base, which compares similarly to the local banking system. Its total liquidity covers in excess its wholesale maturities, and the bank has a very manageable maturity profile. The bulk of its debt issuances mature after 2014, which provides good liquidity cushion and low refinancing risk for the next two years. We expect its "adequate" liquidity management to continue.

Outlook

The stable outlook on Banco General reflects our expectation the bank will maintain its "strong" business position in Panama and "adequate" capital and earnings. Our base-case forecast for the next two years contemplates credit losses of less than 1%, average loan portfolio growth of 9% over the next two years, and maintenance of quality of earnings, as measured by core earnings to average adjusted assets, of more than 2%. If there is steep deterioration in the bank's risk position, with higher-than-expected credit losses or aggressive growth in unknown or untested market segments, or deterioration in RAC ratios--forecasted lower than 7%--there could be a negative rating action. A positive rating action would be tied to an upgrade of the Republic of Panama, coupled with improvements on Banco General's RAC ratios, consistently above 10%. In this sense, an upgrade of Panama would not necessarily trigger an upgrade of Banco General, unless there are improvements in the bank's SACP.

Ratings Score Snapshot

Issuer Credit Rating BBB/Stable/A-2

SACP bbb

Anchor bbb-

Business Position Strong (+1)

Capital and Earnings Adequate (0)

Risk Position Adequate (0)

Funding and Liquidity Average and Adequate (0)

Support 0

GRE Support 0

Group Support 0

Government Support 0

Additional Factors 0

Related Criteria And Research

Ratings List

Ratings Affirmed

Banco General S.A.

Counterparty Credit Rating BBB/Stable/A-2