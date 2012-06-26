(The following was released by the rating agency)
June 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has today upgraded Bancolombia
Panama 's Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) to 'BBB' from 'BBB-';
the Rating Outlook was revised to Stable from Positive. A
complete list of the ratings is included at the end of this
press release.
The IDRs of Bancolombia Panama (BP) were upgraded in line
with those of its parent Bancolombia S.A. Given the strategic
importance of BP and its deep integration with its parent, as
well as its role as a holding company for most of Bancolombia's
assets abroad, support from Bancolombia should be, in Fitch's
opinion, forthcoming if needed. Bancolombia Panama's Viability
rating was also upgraded, as the bank successfully restored its
capital base to levels that compare better with its peers with
similar ratings thanks to sustained growth, profitability and
capital retention. BP maintained an adequate performance,
outstanding efficiency and improved diversification on both
sides of the balance sheet.
BP's IDRs could be upgraded further if Bancolombia's IDR is
upgraded; the IDRs would move in line with Bancolombia's rating.
The Viability rating could be pressured if BP's asset quality
deteriorates, resulting in higher loan loss provision needs, and
eroding the loan loss reserve and capital cushion. On the other
hand, the Viability rating could improve if BP is able to
maintain its performance while continuing to improve its capital
and reserve cushion and better diversify its balance sheet.
Tight cost control and economies of scale resulted in a lean
operation in Panama and El Salvador. BP's efficiency ratios have
improved after deteriorating following the acquisition of Banco
Agricola (BA) and are gradually returning to historical levels.
These ratios compare well to its local and regional peers.
BA is a well-positioned bank that runs an efficient and
profitable universal banking business in El Salvador. By
acquiring BA, BP gained in geographical diversification. In
addition, it grew its business lines, revenue sources, product
offering and funding base. Benefiting from a positive operating
environment in its core market and a dominant franchise in El
Salvador, BP was able to maintain a sound performance that is
likely to continue improving as macroeconomic conditions
stabilize in the Central American region and synergies with BA
start to bear fruit.
The spike in past due loans (PDLs) observed in 2009-2010 has
stabilized and reversed the trend into 2011 as El Salvador's
economy stabilized and the bank's sound risk management policies
helped contain asset deterioration. Given the expected growth
and economic prospects, the trend is likely to continue into
2012. BP's funding is better diversified after BA's acquisition
and shows great stability. The bank maintains sound levels of
liquidity between its cash, deposits in banks, and investment
portfolio. BP maintains adequate loan loss reserves that cover
PDLs at 146% at March 2012. Along with BP's sustained
profitability, reserves constitute an additional cushion against
unexpected losses.
BP's tangible equity to tangible assets ratio was depressed
after the acquisition of BA due to the significant goodwill that
the transaction generated. Sustained profitability (i.e. capital
generation) and sound growth in its core market have contributed
to restore capital and dilute the weight of goodwill. Capital
has grown at a rate of 100-150 basis points per year since 2008.
This clearly positive trend is likely to continue amid better
economic prospects. Fitch has taken the following rating actions
on Bancolombia Panama:
--Long-term foreign currency IDR upgraded to 'BBB' from
'BBB-'; Outlook revised to Stable from Positive;
--Short-term foreign currency IDR upgraded to 'F2' from
'F3'; --Viability Rating upgraded to 'bb' from 'bb-';
--Support Rating affirmed at '2'. Fitch also took the
following rating actions on Bancolombia Panama's issues:
--Long-Term deposits upgraded to 'BBB' from 'BBB-';
--Short-Term deposits upgraded to 'F2' from 'F3'.