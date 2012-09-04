Overview
-- We are assigning our 'A-2' short-term global scale
foreign currency issuer credit rating, and affirming our 'BBB'
long-term global scale rating and 'mxAAA/mxA-1+' national scale
ratings on Mexican development bank Banobras.
-- Our ratings on the bank reflect its "adequate" business
position, "adequate" risk position, "strong" capital and
earnings, "adequate" liquidity, and "average" funding.
-- The stable outlook on the bank reflects the outlook on
Mexico and our assessment of an "almost certain" likelihood of
extraordinary government support.
Rating Action
On Sept. 4, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services
assigned its 'A-2' short-term global scale foreign currency
rating on Banco Nacional de Obras y Servicios Publicos S.N.C.
(Banobras). At the same time, we affirmed our 'BBB' long-term
global scale and 'mxAAA/mxA-1+' national scale ratings on the
bank. The outlook on all ratings is stable.
Rationale
The ratings on Banobras reflect its "adequate" business
position, "adequate" risk position, "strong" capital and
earnings, "adequate" liquidity, and "average" funding (as
defined by our criteria). The bank's stand-alone credit profile
(SACP) is 'bbb+'. As a government-related entity (GRE), the
ratings on Banobras also reflect our opinion of an 'almost
certain' likelihood of extraordinary government support to the
bank, given our assessments of its "critical" role in the
government's public policies and "integral" link to the Mexican
government.
This view of an 'almost certain' likelihood of extraordinary
government stems from the following factors:
-- The bank's critical role in implementing the government's
strategies and policies, as a supplier of funding for
public-private investment in developing infrastructure and
public services, and our view that the government will support
the GRE on a timely basis;
-- Banobras has an integral link with the government. In our
view, the government will respond at any time to Banobras'
obligations. The government is the owner of the bank, designates
the CEO, and determines the bank's strategy and key budget
decisions.
Our bank criteria use our Bank Industry Country Risk
Assessment (BICRA) economic risk and industry risk scores to
determine a bank's anchor, the starting point in assigning an
issuer credit rating. Our anchor for a commercial bank operating
only in Mexico is 'bbb'. In our view, the main risk for the
banks operating in Mexico is economic risk. This is due to the
population's low income level (from a global perspective) and
the decrease in payment capacity amid a low level of domestic
savings. In addition, banks face challenges associated with
lending within a legal framework that is still establishing a
track record of creditor rights. However, underwriting standards
have improved. Additionally, we don't view any asset bubbles in
the Mexican economy. Industry risk is not as high, due to
conservative regulation, but supervision still needs to be
strengthened. Healthy competitive dynamics drive the lending
system. "Systemwide funding" is based on stable deposits, while
the domestic debt markets are rapidly expanding. We classify the
Mexican government as supportive to its banking system due to
past experience and our belief that it has the capacity to help
banks, if necessary.
We assess Banobras' business position as "adequate." We base
this opinion on its well-defined strategy as a development bank
and its satisfactory market share: it is Mexico's second-largest
development bank in terms of total assets and the largest in
terms of loan portfolio as of June 2012. The bank promotes and
finances infrastructure projects and public services mainly
through government loans and project finance. Banobras also
promotes private-sector participation in the development of
infrastructure. Its good financial profile, with a rising net
income during the past three years, reflects its adequate
business stability. Nevertheless, we assess the bank's
concentration as moderate, due to its high client concentration,
mainly in public entities and government-related companies.
Banobras' management and strategy are consistent in the
accomplishment of its main objective as a public-policy based
institution that provides an essential service to Mexico. For
the next 24 months, we expect it to maintain its current
business strategy with no significant changes.
Our assessment of its capital and earnings as "strong"
reflects the bank's sound earnings capacity, which has allowed
it to accumulate capital on an ongoing basis amid rising
internal capital generation during the past five years. We also
factor in our assessment our forecasted risk-adjusted capital
(RAC) ratio of about 11% for the next two years. This forecast
take into account our base-case scenario assumptions, which
includes around 22% growth of total risk weighted assets,
nonperforming assets (NPAs) of less than 1%, and cost efficiency
levels around 60%. Our assessment of Banobras' capital and
earnings also reflects its good internal capital generation, the
quality of its capital with no hybrid-based products, and an
average net interest income to operating revenues of greater
than 55% for the past three years. The three-year average
earnings buffer is a positive 205 basis points (bps), comparing
well with other development banks in Latin America. We
anticipate the bank's capital and earnings will remain strong
over the next 18 to 24 months.
Our risk position assessment for Banobras is "adequate"
because of its lower credit losses compared with those of other
development banks, despite its business and customer
concentration. Seventy percent of its loans are to state
government and municipalities. To protect the bank from the
uncertainties in lending to this sector and given that the
federal government does not explicitly guarantee such lending,
the bank requires these borrowers to assign a portion of
"Participaciones Federales" as collateral in order to mitigate
credit risk. "Participaciones Federales" are federal tax
transfers. The bank's nonperforming assets as of June 2012 were
0.28% with a three-year average of 0.33%. Banobras has not
aggressively expanded and its top 20 exposures represent about
62% of its total loans as of June 2012. The bank focuses on one
sector--infrastructure projects--and we do not expect it to
further diversify its portfolio in the near to intermediate
term. We believe that its current risk management team has
helped to keep the bank in a favorable position against its
peers.
Banobras' funding assessment is "average." We believe the
added financial flexibility because the government is a
guarantor of all its obligations, allows Banobras to access
credit facilities, despite lacking a retail deposit base. Its
funding structure is composed of debt issuances in the local
capital market and credit facilities from different national and
international banks. Banobras' liquidity is "adequate" because
its liquidity needs are fully covered, and the bank has
historically maintained prudent liquidity policies. As of June
2012 loan to deposit ratio was 109% and we expect to maintain
this level for the next 12 to 18 months. We expect the bank to
maintain its prudent liquidity risk management and an ample and
diversified funding structure.
Outlook
The stable outlook on Banobras mirrors our outlook on
Mexico, reflecting our assessment of an 'almost certain'
likelihood of extraordinary government support. We believe that
the ratings on Banobras will continue to mirror those on the
sovereign, partly because of the government's ownership and the
likelihood of it paying Banobras' obligations, if necessary. As
a consequence, the ratings will move in tandem with those of
Mexico.
Ratings Score Snapshot
Issuer Credit Rating BBB/Stable/A-2
SACP bbb+
Anchor bbb
Business Position Adequate (0)
Capital and Earnings Strong (+1)
Risk Position Adequate (0)
Funding and Liquidity Average and Adequate (0)
Support 0
GRE Support 0
Group Support 0
Sovereign Support 0
Additional Factors -1
Banco Nacional de Obras y Servicios Publicos S.N.C.
Counterparty Credit Rating
Foreign Currency BBB/Stable/A-2 BBB/Stable/--
Counterparty Credit Rating
Caval - Mexican Rating Scale mxAAA/Stable/mxA-1+
Senior Unsecured mxAAA