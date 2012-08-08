Overview

-- Under the terms of the agreement with the eurozone to recapitalize the Spanish banking sector, several Spanish banks are likely to receive government support, and holders of those banks' hybrids and subordinated debt will possibly absorb losses.

-- Our current ratings on Banco Popular Espanol S.A. (Popular) incorporate one notch of uplift above Popular's stand-alone credit profile for potential extraordinary government support to reflect our belief that, if Popular's measures to mitigate the impact of new provisioning requirements on its regulatory capital levels were insufficient, the Spanish government, given our view of Popular's systemic importance, would likely provide additional short-term support to back any possible capital shortfall if necessary.

-- We believe that the Spanish government's stress test exercise currently underway for the Spanish financial system could result in higher capital requirements for Popular than currently incorporated into the ratings and that there is therefore an increased likelihood that government support--which we think will carry conditions--would materialize.

-- The CreditWatch reflects our view that potential government support may not entirely offset the possible negative impact on Popular's business and financial profile of some of the conditions, which remain yet undefined, attached to the recapitalization plan if it were to materialize.

-- We are placing on CreditWatch negative our 'BB+' long-term rating on Popular, our 'B' issue ratings on its dated subordinated debt, and our 'CCC+' issue ratings on its preference shares.

-- We aim to resolve or update the CreditWatch status once we have more clarity on whether Popular will finally be subject to a recapitalization plan under the Memorandum of Understanding and, if so, the impact of the details of the plan including any conditions attached to potential government support.

Rating Action

On Aug. 8, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed its 'BB+' long-term counterparty credit rating on Spain-based Banco Popular Espanol S.A. (Popular) on CreditWatch with negative implications. At the same time, we affirmed our 'B' short-term rating on Popular. We also placed our 'B' long-term rating on Popular's dated subordinated debt and our 'CCC+' long-term rating on its preference shares on CreditWatch negative.

Rationale

The CreditWatch placement reflects our opinion that if Popular ends up receiving short-term government support under a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed by Spain, that potential government support may not entirely offset the possible negative impact on Popular's business and financial profile of some of the conditions, which remain undefined, attached to the recapitalization plan.

If the Spanish government announces new capital requirements for Popular after the conclusion of its stress test exercise, and Popular's measures to absorb the impact of these requirements on its regulatory capital levels prove insufficient, we believe that there would be a higher likelihood of short-term government support for Popular. In our view, and based on the publicly disclosed terms and conditions of the MoU signed by Spain, entities receiving government support will be required to comply with new business and financial requirements, on which we currently do not have full information. The MoU follows Spain's request in June for EU financial assistance and the ensuing agreement on a EUR100 billion bailout for Spanish banks. In this context, we believe that if Popular were to receive some form of support from the government, the support may not entirely offset the negative impact that some of the attached conditions could have on one or more of the specific factors that determine our view of Popular's stand-alone credit profile (SACP) and its counterparty credit rating.

We are also placing on CreditWatch negative our issue ratings on Popular's dated subordinated debt and preference shares. This action reflects:

-- The potential implications on these issue ratings of a revision of Popular's SACP; and

-- That if Popular were to receive government support under the MoU, these instruments would likely be required to share losses and would likely be subject to voluntary and, where necessary, mandatory subordinated liability exercises, which we could consider as a distressed exchange under our criteria.

Our ratings on Popular incorporate one notch of uplift above the SACP for potential extraordinary short-term government support. This reflects our view that if Popular's announced measures to mitigate the impact of new provisioning requirements on its regulatory capital levels were insufficient, the Spanish government would likely provide additional short-term support to back any possible capital shortfall.

In this context, we think that it is possible that the stress test exercise currently underway for the Spanish financial system could result in a larger potential capital shortfall than incorporated into our current ratings on Popular and that this would therefore increase the likelihood of materialization of government support for Popular under the MoU. In a scenario where Popular were to receive such support, it is unclear whether it would be of a sufficient amount and quality to lead to a different capital and earnings assessment than we currently incorporate into our ratings on Popular. In addition, if Popular were to receive government support, the assessment of the impact of the mandatory transfer of problem assets to an external asset management company would depend on the characteristics, amount, and price of assets transferred.

According to the disclosed terms of the MoU, we believe that entities receiving government support might be required to comply with additional conditions which, in our view, could have a negative impact on their business positions. We understand that the government will expect these banks to present plans to downsize unprofitable businesses, rebalance their funding profiles, reduce reliance on central bank funding, rationalize branches and staff, and improve corporate governance. We understand that banks will themselves absorb the related restructuring costs. In our view, adverse operating conditions in Spain will likely add to the difficulties of successfully completing the restructuring plans in the agreed timeframe.

CreditWatch

We aim to resolve or update the CreditWatch placement once more information is available on the outcome of the stress test exercise and, if the exercise evidences capital shortfalls that require recapitalization, on the content of the recapitalization plan that Popular might be required to present to regulatory authorities.

We could lower our ratings on Popular if, upon disclosure of the outcome of the stress test exercise, we were to conclude that Popular faced higher challenges to comply with revised capital requirements and, as a result, that the bank was likely to receive government support but the latter was unlikely to entirely offset the negative impact on the bank's business and financial profile of conditions associated to the support. Specifically, a negative rating action would be possible if any actions related to the capital plan needed to comply with new regulatory capital requirements were insufficient for our forecast risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio to reach a level commensurate with a "moderate" capital and earnings assessment and/or if they negatively affect our current "moderate" risk position assessment. We could also lower the ratings if Popular, as part of any potential recapitalization plan by the government, was required to comply with conditions that would threaten its sound market position, leading us to revise downward our current "adequate" business position score. If, based on updated information, we were to conclude that Popular's funding and liquidity profile shows any weaknesses when compared with its peers, we could also lower the ratings.

Conversely, we could affirm the ratings if, everything else being equal:

-- Popular proves able to successfully complete the announced and any other potential capital enhancement measures that may be needed after the stress test exercise with no need to access government support; or

-- Government support materializes in a magnitude sufficient to preserve our current capital score on the entity, and, at the same time, we conclude that the conditions imposed have no negative implications for other factors we assess in Popular's SACP.

Ratings Score Snapshot

Issuer Credit Rating BB+/Watch Neg/B

SACP bb-

Anchor bbb-

Business Position Adequate (0)

Capital and Earnings Weak (-2)

Risk Position Moderate (-1)

Funding and Liquidity Average and Adequate (0)

Support 2

GRE Support 0

Group Support 0

Sovereign Support 1

Short-Term Extraordinary Support 1

Additional Factors 0

Related Criteria And Research

-- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011

-- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011

-- Bank Capital Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 6, 2010

-- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009

-- Bank Hybrid Capital Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 1, 2011

Ratings List

Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action

To From

Banco Popular Espanol S.A.

Counterparty Credit Rating BB+/Watch Neg/B BB+/Negative/B

Certificate Of Deposit BB+/Watch Neg/B BB+/B

Subordinated B/Watch Neg B

Commercial Paper B

BPE Finance International Ltd.

Senior Unsecured* BB+/Watch Neg BB+

BPE Financiaciones S.A.

Senior Unsecured* BB+/Watch Neg BB+

Subordinated* B/Watch Neg B

Popular Capital Europe B.V.

Subordinated* B/Watch Neg B

Popular Capital S.A.

Preferred Stock* CCC+/Watch Neg CCC+

Popular Preference (Cayman) Ltd.

Preference Stock* CCC+/Watch Neg CCC+

*Guaranteed by Banco Popular Espanol S.A.