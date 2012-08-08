Overview
-- Under the terms of the agreement with the eurozone to
recapitalize the Spanish banking sector, several Spanish banks
are likely to receive government support, and holders of those
banks' hybrids and subordinated debt will possibly absorb
losses.
-- Our current ratings on Banco Popular Espanol S.A.
(Popular) incorporate one notch of uplift above Popular's
stand-alone credit profile for potential extraordinary
government support to reflect our belief that, if Popular's
measures to mitigate the impact of new provisioning requirements
on its regulatory capital levels were insufficient, the Spanish
government, given our view of Popular's systemic importance,
would likely provide additional short-term support to back any
possible capital shortfall if necessary.
-- We believe that the Spanish government's stress test
exercise currently underway for the Spanish financial system
could result in higher capital requirements for Popular than
currently incorporated into the ratings and that there is
therefore an increased likelihood that government support--which
we think will carry conditions--would materialize.
-- The CreditWatch reflects our view that potential
government support may not entirely offset the possible negative
impact on Popular's business and financial profile of some of
the conditions, which remain yet undefined, attached to the
recapitalization plan if it were to materialize.
-- We are placing on CreditWatch negative our 'BB+'
long-term rating on Popular, our 'B' issue ratings on its dated
subordinated debt, and our 'CCC+' issue ratings on its
preference shares.
-- We aim to resolve or update the CreditWatch status once
we have more clarity on whether Popular will finally be subject
to a recapitalization plan under the Memorandum of Understanding
and, if so, the impact of the details of the plan including any
conditions attached to potential government support.
Rating Action
On Aug. 8, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed
its 'BB+' long-term counterparty credit rating on Spain-based
Banco Popular Espanol S.A. (Popular) on CreditWatch with
negative implications. At the same time, we affirmed our 'B'
short-term rating on Popular. We also placed our 'B' long-term
rating on Popular's dated subordinated debt and our 'CCC+'
long-term rating on its preference shares on CreditWatch
negative.
Rationale
The CreditWatch placement reflects our opinion that if
Popular ends up receiving short-term government support under a
Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed by Spain, that
potential government support may not entirely offset the
possible negative impact on Popular's business and financial
profile of some of the conditions, which remain undefined,
attached to the recapitalization plan.
If the Spanish government announces new capital requirements
for Popular after the conclusion of its stress test exercise,
and Popular's measures to absorb the impact of these
requirements on its regulatory capital levels prove
insufficient, we believe that there would be a higher likelihood
of short-term government support for Popular. In our view, and
based on the publicly disclosed terms and conditions of the MoU
signed by Spain, entities receiving government support will be
required to comply with new business and financial requirements,
on which we currently do not have full information. The MoU
follows Spain's request in June for EU financial assistance and
the ensuing agreement on a EUR100 billion bailout for Spanish
banks. In this context, we believe that if Popular were to
receive some form of support from the government, the support
may not entirely offset the negative impact that some of the
attached conditions could have on one or more of the specific
factors that determine our view of Popular's stand-alone credit
profile (SACP) and its counterparty credit rating.
We are also placing on CreditWatch negative our issue
ratings on Popular's dated subordinated debt and preference
shares. This action reflects:
-- The potential implications on these issue ratings of a
revision of Popular's SACP; and
-- That if Popular were to receive government support under
the MoU, these instruments would likely be required to share
losses and would likely be subject to voluntary and, where
necessary, mandatory subordinated liability exercises, which we
could consider as a distressed exchange under our criteria.
Our ratings on Popular incorporate one notch of uplift above
the SACP for potential extraordinary short-term government
support. This reflects our view that if Popular's announced
measures to mitigate the impact of new provisioning requirements
on its regulatory capital levels were insufficient, the Spanish
government would likely provide additional short-term support to
back any possible capital shortfall.
In this context, we think that it is possible that the
stress test exercise currently underway for the Spanish
financial system could result in a larger potential capital
shortfall than incorporated into our current ratings on Popular
and that this would therefore increase the likelihood of
materialization of government support for Popular under the MoU.
In a scenario where Popular were to receive such support, it is
unclear whether it would be of a sufficient amount and quality
to lead to a different capital and earnings assessment than we
currently incorporate into our ratings on Popular. In addition,
if Popular were to receive government support, the assessment of
the impact of the mandatory transfer of problem assets to an
external asset management company would depend on the
characteristics, amount, and price of assets transferred.
According to the disclosed terms of the MoU, we believe that
entities receiving government support might be required to
comply with additional conditions which, in our view, could have
a negative impact on their business positions. We understand
that the government will expect these banks to present plans to
downsize unprofitable businesses, rebalance their funding
profiles, reduce reliance on central bank funding, rationalize
branches and staff, and improve corporate governance. We
understand that banks will themselves absorb the related
restructuring costs. In our view, adverse operating conditions
in Spain will likely add to the difficulties of successfully
completing the restructuring plans in the agreed timeframe.
CreditWatch
We aim to resolve or update the CreditWatch placement once
more information is available on the outcome of the stress test
exercise and, if the exercise evidences capital shortfalls that
require recapitalization, on the content of the recapitalization
plan that Popular might be required to present to regulatory
authorities.
We could lower our ratings on Popular if, upon disclosure of
the outcome of the stress test exercise, we were to conclude
that Popular faced higher challenges to comply with revised
capital requirements and, as a result, that the bank was likely
to receive government support but the latter was unlikely to
entirely offset the negative impact on the bank's business and
financial profile of conditions associated to the support.
Specifically, a negative rating action would be possible if any
actions related to the capital plan needed to comply with new
regulatory capital requirements were insufficient for our
forecast risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio to reach a level
commensurate with a "moderate" capital and earnings assessment
and/or if they negatively affect our current "moderate" risk
position assessment. We could also lower the ratings if Popular,
as part of any potential recapitalization plan by the
government, was required to comply with conditions that would
threaten its sound market position, leading us to revise
downward our current "adequate" business position score. If,
based on updated information, we were to conclude that Popular's
funding and liquidity profile shows any weaknesses when compared
with its peers, we could also lower the ratings.
Conversely, we could affirm the ratings if, everything else
being equal:
-- Popular proves able to successfully complete the
announced and any other potential capital enhancement measures
that may be needed after the stress test exercise with no need
to access government support; or
-- Government support materializes in a magnitude sufficient
to preserve our current capital score on the entity, and, at the
same time, we conclude that the conditions imposed have no
negative implications for other factors we assess in Popular's
SACP.
Ratings Score Snapshot
Issuer Credit Rating BB+/Watch Neg/B
SACP bb-
Anchor bbb-
Business Position Adequate (0)
Capital and Earnings Weak (-2)
Risk Position Moderate (-1)
Funding and Liquidity Average and Adequate (0)
Support 2
GRE Support 0
Group Support 0
Sovereign Support 1
Short-Term Extraordinary Support 1
Additional Factors 0
