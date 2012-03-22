(The following was released by the rating agency)

MUMBAI (Standard & Poor's) March 22, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its rating on State Bank of India (SBI; BBB-/Stable/A-3) is not affected by a recent announcement that the government will inject Indian rupee (INR) 79 billion of capital into the bank. We believe SBI's capital and earnings will remain at "moderate" levels, after the infusion, which will increase its capital base by about 8%. We may raise our initial projection of the bank's pre-diversification risk-adjusted capital ratio, but it is likely to stay within a range of 5%-7% over the next 12-18 months. That's because we expect SBI's profitability to remain subdued in fiscal 2012-2013 (ending March 31), and the bank is likely to need additional capital to support its current asset growth.

On the other hand, we believe that a recent weakening in the bank's loan quality could pressure our current "adequate" assessment of its risk position. This could, in turn, strain the bank's stand-alone credit profile (SACP), which we assess at 'bbb'. Nevertheless, our issuer credit rating on SBI has an adequate cushion to absorb some slippage in loan quality. We believe it is unlikely that the existing 'bbb' SACP will fall to 'bb', which is our rating downward trigger.