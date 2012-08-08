(The following was released by the rating agency)
Overview
-- Under the terms of the agreement with the eurozone to
recapitalize the Spanish banking sector several Spanish banks
are likely to receive government support, and holders of those
banks' hybrids and subordinated debt will possibly absorb
losses.
-- We think that Spanish bank Bankia S.A. and its parent
company Banco Financiero y de Ahorros S.A.'s (BFA) will have to
amend their restructuring plan to comply with the clauses in the
MoU concerning institutions receiving government capital
support.
-- We are downgrading to 'CC' from 'CCC-' our issue rating
on Bankia's nondeferrable subordinated debt, and keeping our
'BB+' long-term rating on Bankia and our 'B+' long-term rating
on BFA on CreditWatch negative.
-- The CreditWatch placement reflects the significant
uncertainties surrounding Bankia and BFA's recapitalization and
restructuring plan, including the amount of support to be
received directly from the government in the form of capital,
and indirectly through the transfer of impaired assets to an
external asset management company.
Rating Action
On Aug. 8, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered
its nondeferrable subordinated debt ratings on Spanish bank
Bankia S.A. to 'CC' from 'CCC-', the same level as that on the
nondeferrable subordinated debt issued by its parent Banco
Financiero y de Ahorros S.A. (BFA; B+/Watch Neg/B). We have kept
our 'BB+' long-term counterparty credit rating on Bankia and our
'B+' long-term counterparty credit rating on BFA on CreditWatch
negative, where we placed them on April 30, 2012. We are
affirming our 'B' short-term counterparty credit ratings on
Bankia and BFA.
Rationale
The rating action reflects our belief that Bankia's
subordinated debt would be required to share the burden of
Bankia and BFA's recapitalization and thus absorb losses before
any government capital injection takes place in line with the
conditions of Spain's Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).
It also reflects our belief that Bankia's nondeferrable
subordinated debt would be treated in the same way as BFA's,
leading us to stop differentiating the ratings on the two based
on whether the operating company or the holding company is the
ultimate obligor.
Our long-term ratings on Bankia and BFA remain on
CreditWatch with negative implications because we do not have
enough information to assess the implications of the
recapitalization and restructuring plan on Bankia's future
business and financial profile, and thus, on the expected
evolution of Bankia's current 'ccc+' stand-alone credit profile
(SACP), once Bankia receives financial support from the
government, expected in the fourth quarter of the year.
On July 20, 2012, Spain signed the MoU that will, among
other things, govern the conditions under which the
recapitalization of banks by the government will take place. The
MoU follows Spain's request in June for EU financial assistance
and the ensuing agreement on a EUR100 billion bailout for
Spanish banks.
In our view, the existence of the MoU will force Bankia and
BFA to amend their original recapitalization and restructuring
plan. We think that the estimates on potential credit and market
losses ahead that Bankia used to calculate the amount of
government support required could change. The amount of capital
support to be received from the government could also differ
from what was originally requested, given that the loss
absorption capacity of future earnings and the burden sharing of
holders of hybrids and subordinated debt will have to be taken
into consideration.
Finally, the requirement to transfer impaired credits, whose
characteristics and magnitude are still to be defined, to an
external asset management company will also have to be
incorporated into the bank's revised plans. There is also
uncertainty on potential additional conditions that could be
imposed on banks receiving government support.
These include, for example, any requirement to significantly
downsize operations. In line with our criteria for rating
nonoperating holding companies, we analyze Bankia and its
controlling holding company BFA on a consolidated basis, using
BFA's consolidated financial information. We consider Bankia to
be the group's "core" operating entity, as our criteria define
this term. We rate BFA three notches below Bankia to reflect the
structural subordination of BFA's creditors toward those of
Bankia, and BFA's high leverage.
CreditWatch
We expect to resolve or update the CreditWatch after
assessing further information on the recapitalization and
restructuring plan, which we expect to become available in
September or October.
We could lower our ratings on Bankia and BFA if, after our
analysis of the information contained in the group's
restructuring plan, we were to conclude that the benefits of the
group receiving financial assistance from the government in the
short term were not enough to trigger a revision of Bankia's
SACP to 'bb'.
This could happen if: -- The amount of capital to be
injected by the government together with the capital relief
resulting from transfer of risky assets was not sufficient to
improve Bankia's capital and earnings to a level we consider at
least commensurate with our "moderate" assessment;
-- We were to conclude that the new management team would
not successfully implement a plan to turn around Bankia, the
franchise was severely damaged by the financial stress that
Bankia is currently suffering, or the institution was required
to downsize its operations significantly and lose its current
strong market position, leading us to revise downward our
"adequate" assessment of Bankia's business position.
-- We were to believe that the group's asset quality would
underperform our expectations in 2012 and 2013, and therefore
revised downward our "moderate" assessment of Bankia's risk
position; and
-- Updated information on the group's funding and liquidity
profile showed weaknesses compared with peers, including higher
reliance on central bank funding. In addition, if we were to
downgrade Spain (Kingdom of Spain, BBB+/Neg/A-2) by more than
one notch we could also take a negative rating action on Bankia,
and therefore on BFA, given that Bankia benefits from government
support.
We could affirm the ratings if, following our review of
Bankia's revised restructuring plan, we revised up our
assessment of Bankia's SACP to 'bb' from 'ccc+'.
Related Criteria And Research
-- Banks: Rating Methodology and Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011
-- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology and
Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011
-- Bank Capital Methodology and Assumptions, Dec. 6, 2010
-- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009
-- Banks: Bank Hybrid Capital Methodology And Assumptions,
Nov. 1, 2011
-- Analytical Approach to Assessing Nonoperating Holding
Companies, March 17, 2009
-- CreditWatch Actions On Four Spanish Banks On Potential
Implications Of State Recapitalization, Aug. 8, 2012
Ratings List
Ratings Lowered To From
Bankia S.A.
Subordinated Note Program (non-def) CC CCC-
Ratings Affirmed
Bankia S.A.
Counterparty Credit Rating BB+/Watch Neg/B
Banco Financiero y de Ahorros S.A.
Counterparty Credit Rating B+/Watch Neg/B
Certificate Of Deposit B+/Watch Neg
Bankia S.A.
Senior Unsecured BB+/Watch Neg
Commercial Paper B
Banco Financiero y de Ahorros S.A.
Subordinated CC
Caja Madrid Finance Preferred S.A.
Preference Stock* C
Caymadrid International Ltd.
Senior Unsecured BB+/Watch Neg
Commercial Paper(4) B
Madrid Finance B.V.
Commercial Paper(4) B
*Guaranteed by BFA. (4)Guaranteed by Bankia.