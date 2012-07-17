CORRECTED-BRIEF-Poly Property Group contracted sales about RMB18.1 bln for five months to May
* Recorded contracted sales of approximately RMB18.1 billion for five months ended 31 May 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 18 Moody's: No negative rating impact on the 57 Moody's rated CMBS deals in which Bank of America, as Master and Primary Servicer, maintains CMBS deposits in Bank of America, N.A.
* Recorded contracted sales of approximately RMB18.1 billion for five months ended 31 May 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, June 8 A change in UK listing rules for a potential initial public offering of oil company Saudi Aramco would be "highly inappropriate", fund manager Royal London said on Thursday, adding it would lobby against such a move.