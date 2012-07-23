UPDATE 4-U.S. sues Los Angeles over inadequate housing for disabled
* Los Angeles faults U.S. intervention as "abuse of power" (Adds comment from whistleblower's lawyer)
NEW YORK, July 23 (Fitch) As part of its ongoing surveillance, Fitch Ratings affirms one class of the Bank of America Auto Trust 2009-2 transaction as follows:
--Class A-4 at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable.
The rating is based on available credit enhancement and loss performance. The collateral pool continues to perform within Fitch's expectations. In addition, under the credit enhancement structure, the security is able to withstand stress scenarios consistent with the current rating and make full payments to investors in accordance with the terms of the documents.
The ratings reflect the quality of Bank of America, N.A. retail auto loan originations, the strength of its servicing capabilities, and the sound financial and legal structure of the transaction.
* Los Angeles faults U.S. intervention as "abuse of power" (Adds comment from whistleblower's lawyer)
NEW YORK, June 7 Loomis Sayles Vice Chairman Dan Fuss said his popular Loomis Sayles Bond Fund, which has outperformed 92 percent of its peer category over the last 15 years, has amassed one of its highest exposures to short-term reserves, which include U.S. Treasuries and Canadian government bonds, as the rate-hiking cycle continues.