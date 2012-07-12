Turkey starts marketing June 2025 euro benchmark bond
LONDON, June 7 (IFR) - The Republic of Turkey has started marketing a euro benchmark bond due June 2025 at 295bp area over mid-swaps, according to a lead.
July 13 Moody's Investors Service, at the program sponsor's request, has reviewed the documents submitted to us in connection with the issuance of a substitute liquidity facility in support of Bank of America, National Association (Munic. Deriv.) Variable Rate Certificates, AUSTIN Series 1208 (the Certificates).
LONDON, June 7 (IFR) - The Republic of Turkey has started marketing a euro benchmark bond due June 2025 at 295bp area over mid-swaps, according to a lead.
* Rescue follows intervention by European authorities (Adds background, detail, Santander comment)