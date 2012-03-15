(The following was released by the rating agency)
BANGKOK/SINGAPORE, March 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
assigned Bank of Ayudhya Public Company Limited's (BAY;
'AA-(tha)'/Stable) unsubordinated unsecured debenture programme
of up to THB20bn, with a maturity not exceeding 270 days, a
National Short-term rating of 'F1+(tha)'. At the same time, the
agency has affirmed the bank's ratings. A full rating breakdown
is provided below.
Proceeds raised from the programme will be used for the
bank's general corporate purposes and liquidity management.
BAY's unsubordinated unsecured debenture programme is rated
at the same level as the bank's National Short-Term rating of
'F1+(tha)', which is consistent with its National Long-Term
rating. The bank's ratings are based on the bank's standalone
financial position, robust performance, strong capital position
and continued improvement of asset quality. The ratings also
consider BAY's greater use of wholesale funding, relative to
similarly rated peers, to better match its asset profile.
BAY was established in 1945 and is Thailand's fifth-largest
commercial bank. It had a market share in loans and deposits of
about 8% each as of end-2011. Its key subsidiaries are involved
in auto finance, credit cards, consumer finance, securities and
fund management. Given BAY's share of deposits and loans, there
is a moderate probability of government support, should this be
needed.
Bank of Ayudhya Public Company Limited's ratings
- Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook
Stable
- Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'F3'
- Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb'
- Support Rating affirmed at '3'
- Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BB+'
- National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AA-(tha)'; Outlook
Stable
- National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1+(tha)'
- National Long-term unsubordinated unsecured debt affirmed
at 'AA-(tha)'
- National Long-term subordinated debt affirmed at 'A+(tha)'
- National Short-term unsubordinated unsecured debenture
programme assigned at 'F1+(tha)'