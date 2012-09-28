(The following was released by the rating agency)
BANGKOK/SINGAPORE, September 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says
that Bank of Ayudhya Public Company Limited's (BAY) ratings are
not immediately affected by major shareholder GE Capital
International Holdings Corporation's (GECIH) divestment of a
7.6% stake in the bank to institutional investors. This is
because the ratings are driven by the bank's Viability Rating
which is largely Fitch's assessment of the standalone credit
fundamentals without factoring in any extraordinary support from
GECIH.
A full rating breakdown is provided below.
The transaction has reduced GECIH's stake in BAY to 25%,
which is about the same level with the Ratanarak Group, another
major shareholder. According to BAY, there is no change in
executive management and board members as a result of this
transaction. GECIH has said it will continue to review strategic
options for its remaining interest in BAY. Any further
divestment by GECIH or the Ratanarak Group leading to the entry
of a new major shareholder may cause Fitch to review BAY's
ratings.
GECIH's investment in BAY since 2007 has been positive for
the bank's standalone credit profile by way of capital injection
and operational support, which Fitch views as ordinary support
under BAY's five-year partnership with GECIH. Supported by
GECIH's experience in consumer finance, BAY has built up its
retail lending franchise via organic growth and several
strategic acquisitions (including GE Capital Auto Lease, AIG
Retail Bank, AIG Card, GE Money Thailand and HSBC's Thailand
retail banking business) over the past four years. The bank aims
to increase its retail exposure to about 50% of its total
portfolio from the current 48%.
Positive rating action may result from significant
improvement in BAY's deposit franchise that is comparable to its
major domestic peers, in terms of retail deposits as a share of
total funding. Maintaining its strong capital position and
sustainable profitability may also benefit the ratings. Any
sharp increase in liquidity risk, including heavier reliance on
wholesale funding, risk of significant deterioration in asset
quality due to aggressive asset growth, or material weakening of
capital position may lead to negative rating action.
BAY was established in 1945 and is Thailand's fifth-largest
commercial bank by consolidated assets with around 8% share each
in loans and deposits at end-June 2012. Its key subsidiaries are
involved in auto finance, credit cards, consumer finance,
securities and fund management. Given BAY's share of deposits
and loans, there is a moderate probability of government
support, in case of need.
BAY's current ratings:
- Long-Term Issuer Default Rating: 'BBB'; Outlook Stable
- Short-Term Issuer Default Rating: 'F3'
- Viability Rating: 'bbb'
- Support Rating: '3'
- Support Rating Floor: 'BB+'
- National Long-Term Rating: 'AA-(tha)'; Outlook Stable
- National Short-Term Rating: 'F1+(tha)'
- National Long-term unsubordinated unsecured debt:
'AA-(tha)'
- National Long-term subordinated debt: 'A+(tha)'
- National Short-term unsubordinated unsecured debenture
programme: 'F1+(tha)'