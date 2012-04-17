MUMBAI/SINGAPORE, April 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
assigned Sri Lanka's Bank of Ceylon (BOC) Long-Term Foreign- and
Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of 'BB-' with
Stable Outlooks. Fitch has also assigned BOC a 'b+' Viability
Rating (V/R). Simultaneously, BOC's National Long-Term rating
and its outstanding subordinated debentures have been affirmed
at 'AA+(lka)' with a Stable Outlook and 'AA(lka)', respectively.
Fitch has also assigned BOC's proposed senior unsecured
USD-denominated notes an expected rating of 'BB-(exp)', same as
its Foreign Currency IDR. The size and tenor of the notes are
yet to be determined. The final rating is contingent upon
receipt of final documents conforming to information already
received. A full list of rating actions is provided at the end
of this commentary.
BOC's IDRs and National Long-Term ratings reflect Fitch's
expectation of support from the government of Sri Lanka (GoSL,
'BB-'), if required, given its quasi sovereign status, high
systemic importance and role as one of the main bankers to the
government. BOC is the largest bank in Sri Lanka and fully owned
by GoSL. Any change in Sri Lanka's sovereign ratings would
likely be reflected in the ratings of BOC. Please see Fitch's
special report on Sri Lanka, dated 1 March 2012, for an update
of the sovereign's credit profile.
The V/R reflects BOC's domestic franchise being underpinned
by its sovereign linkages and extensive branch network, as well
as its weak capitalisation, improving profitability, increasing
loan/deposit ratio and concentration in the state sector (GoSL
and state entities).
While BOC's IDRs and National Long-Term rating are closely
correlated with Sri Lanka's sovereign rating, an upgrade of
BOC's National Long-Term rating could result from a
demonstration of preferential support for BOC. The V/R could be
upgraded if BOC enhances its capital buffer substantially
(including a high loan loss reserve coverage), the loan-deposit
ratio is maintained/sustained at 80%-85% and/or supplemented by
medium term wholesale funding, and operating performance and
asset quality remain stable. The V/R could be downgraded if
capital buffer weakens from continued high asset growth, or if a
large asset quality downturn from domestic/external
macroeconomic shocks leads to capital impairment.
BOC has established a strong domestic deposit franchise, as
reflected in a high current and savings accounts deposit ratio
(51% at end-2011). Nevertheless, aggressive 45% loan growth in
FY11, driven by increased lending to the state and certain
private sector business segments, sharply increased its
loan/deposit ratio to 95% (FY10: 74%). Management is challenged
to reduce this ratio to the target 85%, amid increased
competition for deposits and expected continued strong credit
growth.
Fitch notes that the high credit growth, alongside high
dividend payouts in the last two years and no fresh capital
injection since FY07, has weakened BOC's capitalisation. Tier 1
capital and capital adequacy ratios were reported at 9.3% and
12.8%, respectively, at end-2011, compared with 11.4% and 15.2%
at end-2010; Although these are well above the local regulatory
requirements of 5% and 10%, respectively, but are inflated by
the zero-risk weighted exposures to the state sector and
gold-backed loans as per local regulatory guidelines.
Equity/asset ratio remains low at 5.1% at end-2011, although
marginally improved from 4.3% at end-2010.
Fitch notes that BOC's profitability remains low.; although
return on assets improved to 1.45% in 2011 (2010: 1.08%) mainly
from reduced effective taxes due to the reduction in tax rates
in Sri Lanka and from reduction/reversal of general provision as
per the Central Bank of Sri Lanka guidelines. BOC's large
exposure to the state sector and local corporates (that are
perceived as lower risk in the local market) has resulted in its
net interest margins (2011: 3.70%, 2010: 3.64%) being
historically lower than peers, while its operating cost base is
also high.
The high credit concentration of BOC in the state sector
reflects its sovereign linkages, and as such is unlikely to
reduce in the foreseeable future. On balance sheet and
off-balance sheet exposure to the state sector accounted for 43%
and 18% of assets at end-2011, with the top five exposures
accounting for a significant 645% of equity. However, Fitch
notes that all these relate to state-owned entities and bulk of
these are secured. Although net non-performing loans (NPLs minus
specific loan loss reserves (LLRs)/equity) improved to 11.9% at
end-2011 (2010: 19.5%), Fitch considers a high LLR buffer as
imperative amid the strong credit growth in the last two years.
The requirement of provisioning starting only for NPLs
delinquent beyond 180 days, together with the reversal of a part
of the general provisions (as per local regulatory guidelines),
elevates residual provisioning risks. Fitch also expects some
slippages from the seasoning of the non-state sector portfolio,
a latent asset quality impact from rising domestic interest
rates and possible external shocks from a flare-up in
geo-political tensions and economic slow-down in Sri Lanka's key
import/export markets.
BOC is the largest bank in terms of assets in Sri Lanka. Its
established domestic franchise is supported by 970 service
points (318 branches, 248 extension offices and 404 ATMs) across
the country. The bank has maintained a sizeable share of
domestic banking system assets, loans and deposits at 22%, 21%
and 21%, respectively, at end-2011.
A full list of BOC's ratings: LT Foreign- and Local-Currency
IDRs assigned at 'BB-'; Outlook Stable Viability Rating assigned
at 'b+' Support Rating assigned at '3' Support Rating Floor
assigned at 'BB-' Proposed USD senior unsecured notes assigned
at 'BB-(exp)' National Long-Term rating affirmed at 'AA+(lka)' ;
Outlook Stable Outstanding subordinated debentures affirmed at
'AA(lka)'.