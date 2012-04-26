(The following was released by the rating agency)

April 26, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it has revised its outlook on Bank of India (New Zealand) Ltd. [BOI (New Zealand)], following a similar rating action on the bank's parent and guarantor, Bank of India (BOI; BBB-/Negative/A-3).

At the same time, we affirmed our 'BBB-' long-term and 'A-3' short-term issuer credit ratings on BOI (New Zealand). The ratings and outlook on BOI (New Zealand) remain equalized with those on its parent, reflecting the parent's unconditional and irrevocable guarantee of BOI (New Zealand)'s obligations, and our view that operating arrangements between BOI (New Zealand) and BOI should facilitate timely payment, if required, under the guarantee. The unconditional guarantee covers a broad scope of debt obligations, is unlimited in amount, and includes clear demand provisions for creditors.

