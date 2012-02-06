(The following was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY, February 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a
'AAA' rating to Bank of New Zealand's (BNZ, 'AA'/RWN/'F1+')
Series 7 EUR 500m three-year mortgage covered bonds. The hard
bullet bonds are due in May 2015 and are issued by BNZ
International Funding Limited, a BNZ-guaranteed vehicle used for
international funding by BNZ, acting through its London branch
(together the "issuers"). The issue is guaranteed by CBG Trustee
Company Limited.
The rating is based on BNZ's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) of 'AA' and Discontinuity Factor (D-Factor) of 26.4%, the
combination of which enables the covered bonds to reach a 'AAA'
rating for the programme on a probability of default basis. The
programme's rating also takes into account its asset coverage
test, and provides sufficient enhancement to sustain 'AAA'
stress scenarios applied by Fitch.
The current asset percentage (AP) of 83.3% (equivalent to a
20.0% overcollateralisation or OC) is below the maximum AP of
85.9% supporting the 'AAA' rating. Supporting AP for a given
rating will be affected by, among others, the current profile of
cover assets relative to the outstanding covered bonds which,
even in the absence of further issuance, can change over time.
It cannot be assumed that a given AP supporting the rating will
remain stable over time.
Fitch's D-Factor measures the likelihood of interruption of
payments on the covered bonds at the time of a default by their
issuer, on a scale between 0%-100%, with 0% reflecting perfect
continuity and 100% equivalent to a simultaneous default of the
issuer and its covered bonds. The D-Factor assigned to BNZ's
covered bonds reflects the strength of the asset segregation
through a bankruptcy remote SPV, which acts as guarantor of the
covered bonds. It also reflects the mitigant to liquidity gap
risk in the form of a pre-maturity test, triggering the cash
collateralisation of payments due over the next 12 months upon a
downgrade of the issuer below 'F1+', or for future soft bullet
issues, a 12 month maturity extension. It also reflects Fitch's
expectations that the cover assets can be transitioned to an
alternative manager in case of need, as well as the lack of a
covered bond regulatory regime in New Zealand.
As of 15 January 2011, the cover pool consisted of 38,914
loans secured on New Zealand residential properties with a total
outstanding balance of NZD5.5bn. The portfolio is wholly made up
of full documentation loans with a weighted average current
loan-to-value ratio of 50.3%, and a weighted average seasoning
of 2.9 years. The cover pool is geographically distributed
around New Zealand's population centres, with the largest
concentrations being in Auckland (40.7%), Wellington (13.5%) and
Canterbury (centred on Christchurch - 8.6%). The agency's
mortgage default analysis is based on the Australian mortgage
default model criteria, updated with a New Zealand-specific
default probability, market value declines, and other risk
adjustments that relate to the local mortgage market.
Fitch has formed assumptions about the default probability
and losses of the cover pools under a 'AAA' stress scenario, and
tested maturity mismatches between the cover pools and possible
covered bond issuance in a wind-down scenario under the
management of a third party.