TORONTO (Standard & Poor's) Aug. 29, 2012--Standard & Poor's
Ratings Services today said its ratings and outlook on Bank of
Nova Scotia (BNS; AA-/Negative/A-1+) are unchanged following the
bank's announced transaction with ING Bank of Canada (ING
Canada).
BNS today agreed to purchase ING Canada, a branchless bank
operating in Canada that had C$39.8 billion of
assets--representing only 6% of BNS' total assets--and C$30
billion of deposits as of June 30, 2012. The all-cash
acquisition cost of C$1.9 billion is expected to be partly
funded with a C$1.5 billion issuance of common stock. The total
consideration is C$3.1 billion, which includes approximately
C$1.2 billion of excess capital currently held by ING Canada.
The bank expects the transaction to close in the first quarter
of 2013, subject to regulatory approval.
We expect the acquisition of ING Canada to have a minimal
negative impact on the bank's risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio,
based on our measurement. The RAC ratio will decrease slightly
due to the goodwill amount created from the acquisition and
C$6.5 billion of additional risk-weighted assets, as per our
calculations. However, the issuance of common stock will
somewhat offset this. We project BNS' RAC ratio will be slightly
more than 7% at year-end 2012, which is within our "adequate"
range of 7%-10%, as outlined in our criteria. Based on our
earnings forecasts, we expect BNS' RAC ratio will be 7.25%-7.45%
by the end of fiscal 2013 and 7.50%-7.70% by fiscal year-end
2014 pro forma for the acquisition.
Overall, we believe the ING Canada acquisition will be
somewhat favorable to BNS' credit risk profile by increasing the
bank's share of relatively low-risk assets--mostly insured
mortgages that are fully deposit-funded--and by adding to its
deposit funding base, thereby partly offsetting wholesale
funding. The acquisition also presents the potential for BNS to
offer a new business channel and expanded opportunities for
asset growth and cross-selling. In our opinion, the primary
risks of the acquisition relate to integration, customer
attrition, and cannibalization of existing clients. We view
these as risks to the profitability of the investment but
believe they do not materially elevate the risks in BNS' credit
profile.