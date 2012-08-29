TORONTO (Standard & Poor's) Aug. 29, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said its ratings and outlook on Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS; AA-/Negative/A-1+) are unchanged following the bank's announced transaction with ING Bank of Canada (ING Canada).

BNS today agreed to purchase ING Canada, a branchless bank operating in Canada that had C$39.8 billion of assets--representing only 6% of BNS' total assets--and C$30 billion of deposits as of June 30, 2012. The all-cash acquisition cost of C$1.9 billion is expected to be partly funded with a C$1.5 billion issuance of common stock. The total consideration is C$3.1 billion, which includes approximately C$1.2 billion of excess capital currently held by ING Canada. The bank expects the transaction to close in the first quarter of 2013, subject to regulatory approval.

We expect the acquisition of ING Canada to have a minimal negative impact on the bank's risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio, based on our measurement. The RAC ratio will decrease slightly due to the goodwill amount created from the acquisition and C$6.5 billion of additional risk-weighted assets, as per our calculations. However, the issuance of common stock will somewhat offset this. We project BNS' RAC ratio will be slightly more than 7% at year-end 2012, which is within our "adequate" range of 7%-10%, as outlined in our criteria. Based on our earnings forecasts, we expect BNS' RAC ratio will be 7.25%-7.45% by the end of fiscal 2013 and 7.50%-7.70% by fiscal year-end 2014 pro forma for the acquisition.

Overall, we believe the ING Canada acquisition will be somewhat favorable to BNS' credit risk profile by increasing the bank's share of relatively low-risk assets--mostly insured mortgages that are fully deposit-funded--and by adding to its deposit funding base, thereby partly offsetting wholesale funding. The acquisition also presents the potential for BNS to offer a new business channel and expanded opportunities for asset growth and cross-selling. In our opinion, the primary risks of the acquisition relate to integration, customer attrition, and cannibalization of existing clients. We view these as risks to the profitability of the investment but believe they do not materially elevate the risks in BNS' credit profile.