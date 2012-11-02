(The following was released by the rating agency)
Overview
-- On Oct. 29, 2012, we revised the outlook on Papua New
Guinea to stable from negative.
-- We are revising our outlook on Papua New Guinea-based
Bank of South Pacific to stable from negative.
Rating Action
On Nov. 1, 2012, Standard & Poor's revised its long-term
issuer credit rating outlook on Bank of South Pacific Ltd. to
stable from negative. At the same time, we affirmed our 'B+'
long-term and 'B' short-term ratings on the bank.
Rationale
The rating action on Bank of South Pacific Ltd. follows our
outlook revision on Papua New Guinea. The previous negative
outlook on the bank's rating mirrored the negative outlook on
our foreign currency rating on the sovereign, reflecting our
view that the rating on BSP is unlikely to be higher than the
foreign currency rating on the sovereign. Currently, the bank's
stand-alone credit profile is 'b+'.
Our ratings on Bank of South Pacific Ltd. reflect the anchor
stand-alone credit profile (SACP) for banks operating only in
Papua New Guinea; plus BSP's "strong" business position,
"moderate" capital and earnings, "moderate" risk position,
"average" funding, and "adequate" liquidity (as our criteria
define these terms).
Outlook
The stable outlook on BSP reflects Standard & Poor's
expectations that BSP's business operations that are on average
less vulnerable to adverse operating conditions compared to
peers, and BSP's capacity to absorb a minor deterioration in
asset quality and profitability without compromising our view
and assessment of its capital and earnings and risk position.
The rating could be lowered if the sovereign rating on PNG
is lowered. In addition, the rating on BSP could also be lowered
if the bank's asset-quality experience deteriorated
significantly, or if significant operational risk events emerged
and resulted in a fall in the bank's projected RAC ratio to a
level below 3%. Potential liquidity challenges as a result of
sovereign or economic difficulties could also put the rating
under pressure, resulting in a reassessment of our funding and
liquidity score on BSP to "moderate" from "adequate."
In our view the rating is unlikely to be raised in the
short-to-medium term, as the rating is constrained by that on
the sovereign, primarily due to BSP's exposure to sovereign
assets. The most likely scenario for a rating upgrade would be a
sovereign rating upgrade, along with our forecast RAC ratio for
BSP improving to above 7%.
Ratings List
To From
Issuer Credit Rating B+/Stable/B B+/Negative/B
SACP b+ b+
Anchor b+ b+
Business Position Strong (+1) Strong (+1)
Capital and Earnings Moderate (0) Moderate (0)
Risk Position Moderate (-1) Moderate (-1)
Funding and Liquidity
Average and Adequate (0) Average and Adequate (0)
Support 0 0
GRE Support 0 0
Group Support 0 0
Sovereign Support 0 0
Additional Factors 0 0