(The following was released by the rating agency)

Overview

-- On Oct. 29, 2012, we revised the outlook on Papua New Guinea to stable from negative.

-- We are revising our outlook on Papua New Guinea-based Bank of South Pacific to stable from negative.

Rating Action

On Nov. 1, 2012, Standard & Poor's revised its long-term issuer credit rating outlook on Bank of South Pacific Ltd. to stable from negative. At the same time, we affirmed our 'B+' long-term and 'B' short-term ratings on the bank.

Rationale

The rating action on Bank of South Pacific Ltd. follows our outlook revision on Papua New Guinea. The previous negative outlook on the bank's rating mirrored the negative outlook on our foreign currency rating on the sovereign, reflecting our view that the rating on BSP is unlikely to be higher than the foreign currency rating on the sovereign. Currently, the bank's stand-alone credit profile is 'b+'.

Our ratings on Bank of South Pacific Ltd. reflect the anchor stand-alone credit profile (SACP) for banks operating only in Papua New Guinea; plus BSP's "strong" business position, "moderate" capital and earnings, "moderate" risk position, "average" funding, and "adequate" liquidity (as our criteria define these terms).

Outlook

The stable outlook on BSP reflects Standard & Poor's expectations that BSP's business operations that are on average less vulnerable to adverse operating conditions compared to peers, and BSP's capacity to absorb a minor deterioration in asset quality and profitability without compromising our view and assessment of its capital and earnings and risk position.

The rating could be lowered if the sovereign rating on PNG is lowered. In addition, the rating on BSP could also be lowered if the bank's asset-quality experience deteriorated significantly, or if significant operational risk events emerged and resulted in a fall in the bank's projected RAC ratio to a level below 3%. Potential liquidity challenges as a result of sovereign or economic difficulties could also put the rating under pressure, resulting in a reassessment of our funding and liquidity score on BSP to "moderate" from "adequate."

In our view the rating is unlikely to be raised in the short-to-medium term, as the rating is constrained by that on the sovereign, primarily due to BSP's exposure to sovereign assets. The most likely scenario for a rating upgrade would be a sovereign rating upgrade, along with our forecast RAC ratio for BSP improving to above 7%.

Related Criteria And Research

-- Outlook On Papua New Guinea Revised To Stable On Improved Political Setting; 'B+/B' Rating Affirmed, Oct. 30, 2012

-- Banks: Rating Methodology & Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011

-- 2011Bank Hybrid Capital Methodology & Assumptions, Oct. 24, 2011

-- Bank Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology & Assumptions, Nov. 9

-- Group Rating Methodology for Banks, Nov. 9, 2011

--

Ratings List

To From

Issuer Credit Rating B+/Stable/B B+/Negative/B

SACP b+ b+

Anchor b+ b+

Business Position Strong (+1) Strong (+1)

Capital and Earnings Moderate (0) Moderate (0)

Risk Position Moderate (-1) Moderate (-1)

Funding and Liquidity

Average and Adequate (0) Average and Adequate (0)

Support 0 0

GRE Support 0 0

Group Support 0 0

Sovereign Support 0 0

Additional Factors 0 0