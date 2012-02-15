(The following was released by the rating agency)
TOKYO (Standard & Poor's) Feb. 15, 2012--Standard & Poor's
Ratings Services said today that it had assigned its 'A+'
long-term debt rating to a U.S. dollar-denominated senior note
issued by Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ Ltd. (A+/Stable/A-1).
The ratings on BTMU reflect its sound financial profile on a
consolidated basis, in addition to the consolidated financial
profile and market position of its parent, Mitsubishi UFJ
Financial Group Inc. (MUFG; A/Stable/--), Japan's largest
banking group. The ratings are attributed to BTMU's close
business links with affiliated group companies and MUFG's
control of the group's organizational structure and capital
allocation.
MUFG is Japan's largest financial group, with consolidated
net assets of JPY206 trillion at the end of fiscal 2010 (ended
March 31, 2011). The company boasts a strong business base in
the domestic market, supported by the integrated financial
services that it provides to individual and institutional
investors, small and midsize enterprises (SMEs), and large
corporations. MUFG has strong business relationships with large
corporations, mainly in the Mitsubishi group and overseas.
Although the profitability of BTMU and MUFG falls below that of
overseas major financial institutions, it is in line with the
average among domestic major banks. Core profits at BTMU and
MUFG are highly stable by international comparison, supported by
good-quality assets. Capitalization at BTMU and MUFG are
favorable in both qualitative and quantitative terms compared to
domestic megabanks, and in line with the capitalization of
similarly rated overseas financial institutions. BTMU and MUFG
hold stable and ample liquidity, supported by their strong
deposit base that is diversified into small lots.
NEW RATING
Issue Rating
US$1,000 mil. 2.35% due Feb. 23, 2017 A+
