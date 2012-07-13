(The following was released by the rating agency)
TOKYO (Standard & Poor's) July 13, 2012--Standard & Poor's
Ratings Services today assigned its 'A+' long-term debt ratings
to the 136th to 138th series of domestic unsecured straight
bonds issued by Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ Ltd. (BTMU;
A+/Stable/A-1) (see list below).
The ratings on BTMU reflect its sound financial profile on a
consolidated basis, in addition to the consolidated financial
profile and market position of its parent, Mitsubishi UFJ
Financial Group Inc. (MUFG; A/Stable/--), Japan's largest
banking group. The ratings also reflect BTMU's close business
links with affiliated group companies and MUFG's control of the
group's organizational structure and capital allocation.
MUFG is Japan's largest financial group, with consolidated
net assets of JPY219 trillion at the end of fiscal 2011 (ended
March 31, 2012). The company boasts a strong business base in
the domestic market, supported by the integrated financial
services that it provides to individual and institutional
investors, small and midsize enterprises (SMEs), and large
corporations. MUFG has strong business relationships with large
corporations, mainly in the Mitsubishi group and overseas.
Although the profitability of BTMU and MUFG falls below that of
overseas major financial institutions, it is in line with the
average among domestic major banks. Core profits at BTMU and
MUFG are stable by international comparison, supported by
good-quality assets. Capitalization at BTMU and MUFG are
favorable in both qualitative and quantitative terms compared to
domestic megabanks, and in line with the capitalization of
similarly rated overseas financial institutions. BTMU and MUFG
hold stable and ample liquidity, supported by a strong deposit
base that is diversified into small lots.
RATINGS LIST
Ratings Assigned
Issue Rating
136th series of unsecured straight bonds:
JPY20 bil. 0.205% bonds due July 17, 2015 A+
137th series of unsecured straight bonds:
JPY40 bil. 0.275% bonds due July 20, 2017 A+
138th series of unsecured straight bonds:
JPY10 bil. 0.865% bonds due July 20, 2022 A+
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011
General Criteria: Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16,
2011