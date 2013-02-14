(The following was released by the rating agency)

JAKARTA/SEOUL/SINGAPORE, February 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned PT Bank Tabungan Pensiunan Nasional's (BTPN) proposed issue of up to IDR750bn bonds with maturity of up to five years a National Long-Term 'AA-(idn)' rating. This is the third bond to be issued under BTPN's IDR2.5trn bond programme and the proceeds will be used for business expansion.

Rating Action Rationale

The senior bonds are rated the same level as BTPN's National Long-Term rating and its bond programme's rating of 'AA-(idn)', as they reflect direct, unconditional, unsecured and unsubordinated obligations of the bank.

BTPN's ratings reflect its improved asset quality, sound profitability, and strong capitalisation relative to its domestic peers. Its non-performing loans were 0.65% and its capital adequacy ratio was 21.59% at end-Q312, compared with the industry average of 2.1% and 17.4%, respectively. The ratings also take into account the bank's exposure to high-risk micro-financing, particularly in an economic downturn.

Rating Drivers and Sensitivities Downward rating pressure may result from significant asset quality deterioration, which Fitch believes is unlikely in the near- to medium-term. Upside potential is limited given its small franchise and less diversified business profile.

Established in 1958, BTPN is a medium-sized public bank focused on the pension market. In March 2008, TPG Nusantara S.a.r.l (TPG) acquired a 71.6% stake in BTPN. At end-Q312, TPG held 59.7% of the bank's shares, IFC 3% and the public 39.1% .