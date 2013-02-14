(The following was released by the rating agency)
JAKARTA/SEOUL/SINGAPORE, February 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings
has assigned PT Bank Tabungan Pensiunan Nasional's (BTPN)
proposed issue of up to IDR750bn bonds with maturity of up to
five years a National Long-Term 'AA-(idn)' rating. This is the
third bond to be issued under BTPN's IDR2.5trn bond programme
and the proceeds will be used for business expansion.
Rating Action Rationale
The senior bonds are rated the same level as BTPN's National
Long-Term rating and its bond programme's rating of 'AA-(idn)',
as they reflect direct, unconditional, unsecured and
unsubordinated obligations of the bank.
BTPN's ratings reflect its improved asset quality, sound
profitability, and strong capitalisation relative to its
domestic peers. Its non-performing loans were 0.65% and its
capital adequacy ratio was 21.59% at end-Q312, compared with the
industry average of 2.1% and 17.4%, respectively. The ratings
also take into account the bank's exposure to high-risk
micro-financing, particularly in an economic downturn.
Rating Drivers and Sensitivities Downward rating pressure
may result from significant asset quality deterioration, which
Fitch believes is unlikely in the near- to medium-term. Upside
potential is limited given its small franchise and less
diversified business profile.
Established in 1958, BTPN is a medium-sized public bank
focused on the pension market. In March 2008, TPG Nusantara
S.a.r.l (TPG) acquired a 71.6% stake in BTPN. At end-Q312, TPG
held 59.7% of the bank's shares, IFC 3% and the public 39.1% .