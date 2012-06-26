(The following was released by the rating agency)
June 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed BankTaiwan
Securities' (BTS) National Long-Term rating at 'AA+(twn)' with
Stable Outlook and its National Short-Term rating at 'F1+(twn)'.
At the same time, Fitch has withdrawn BTS's ratings, as these
ratings are no longer considered by the agency to be relevant to
its coverage.
The ratings reflected Fitch's expectation of obligatory
support from its parent company, Taiwan Financial Holdings
(TFH), most likely through TFH's main operating subsidiary, Bank
of Taiwan ('AAA(twn)'/Stable). In addition, given that TFH is
fully owned by the government, state support to the group was
