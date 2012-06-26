(The following was released by the rating agency)

June 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed BankTaiwan Securities' (BTS) National Long-Term rating at 'AA+(twn)' with Stable Outlook and its National Short-Term rating at 'F1+(twn)'. At the same time, Fitch has withdrawn BTS's ratings, as these ratings are no longer considered by the agency to be relevant to its coverage.

The ratings reflected Fitch's expectation of obligatory support from its parent company, Taiwan Financial Holdings (TFH), most likely through TFH's main operating subsidiary, Bank of Taiwan ('AAA(twn)'/Stable). In addition, given that TFH is fully owned by the government, state support to the group was also highly likely in the event of stress. June 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed BankTaiwan Securities' (BTS) National Long-Term rating at 'AA+(twn)' with Stable Outlook and its National Short-Term rating at 'F1+(twn)'.

At the same time, Fitch has withdrawn BTS's ratings, as these ratings are no longer considered by the agency to be relevant to its coverage. The ratings reflected Fitch's expectation of obligatory support from its parent company, Taiwan Financial Holdings (TFH), most likely through TFH's main operating subsidiary, Bank of Taiwan ('AAA(twn)'/Stable). In addition, given that TFH is fully owned by the government, state support to the group was also highly likely in the event of stress.