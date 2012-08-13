(The following was released by the rating agency)

JAKARTA/SINGAPORE, August 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed PT Bank Victoria International Tbk's (Bank Victoria) National Long-Term rating at 'BBB+(idn)' with a Stable Outlook. The rating has simultaneously been withdrawn as it is no longer considered by Fitch to be relevant to the agency's coverage. Fitch will no longer provide analytical coverage or ratings of Bank Victoria.

The rating reflects Bank Victoria's limited banking franchise with a concentrated deposit base and loan portfolio. The rating also reflects the bank's below-average asset quality, and satisfactory capital position and liquidity.

Established in 1992 and publicly listed in 1999, the bank is majority controlled by a few private individuals through various financial and investment holding companies, which collectively own about 59% of the bank.