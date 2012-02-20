(The following was released by the rating agency)

HONG KONG (Standard & Poor's) Feb. 20, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'A' issue rating to the proposed issue of Chinese renminbi-denominated senior unsecured notes by Baosteel Group Corp. (A/Stable/--; cnAA+/--). We also assigned our 'cnAA+' Greater China scale credit rating to the proposed notes. The rating on the notes is subject to our review of the final issuance documentation. In our view, the company's ratio of priority borrowings to total assets is likely to remain below our notching threshold of 20% for investment-grade issuers.

The rating on Baosteel reflects our opinion of a "high" likelihood of timely and sufficient extraordinary support from the government of China (AA-/Stable/A-1+; cnAAA/cnA-1+) in the event of financial distress, and the company's stand-alone credit profile (SACP) of 'bbb+'.

Baosteel's SACP reflects the good demand growth potential of the Chinese steel industry. The SACP also reflects the company's strong market position, focus on high-end products, solid credit metrics, and strong liquidity. Baosteel's exposure to the highly cyclical, competitive, and fragmented nature of China's steel industry tempers the rating strengths. The overcapacity in the Chinese steel industry and the company's potential expansion into overseas raw material and steel markets are additional weaknesses, in our opinion.

The stable rating outlook on Baosteel reflects our expectation that the company's strong market position in China will enable it to maintain its solid credit metrics over the next 12-24 months. Baosteel's focus on high-end products might also help it to weather a likely downturn in the steel industry better than regional and domestic peers.

We may lower the ratings on Baosteel if weaker-than-expected operating performance stemming from slowing demand for steel, rising competition, and higher raw material costs result in the company's debt-to-EBITDA ratio exceeding 3.0x in the next 12-24 months. We may also lower the ratings if the company makes larger-than-expected investments during this time. We believe the potential for an upgrade is limited in the next 12 months at least.

We may lower the issue rating by one notch from the corporate credit rating if Baosteel's ratio of priority borrowings to total assets is more than 20%--our downward notching trigger--on a sustained basis. In our view, on-shore creditors are likely to be materially disadvantaged compared with off-shore creditors if the company's on-shore borrowings significantly increase.

