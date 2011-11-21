(The following was released by the rating agency)

Nov 20 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Baosteel Group Corporation (Baosteel Group) Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings of 'A-', respectively, with Stable Outlook.

The agency has also assigned foreign and local currency senior unsecured ratings of 'A-' and an expected rating of 'A-(exp)' to the group's proposed senior unsecured offshore CNY notes. The final rating of the proposed notes is contingent upon the receipt of documents conforming to information already received.

The ratings are supported by the group's position as the largest state-owned steel company in China, stable profitability underpinned by a considerable high value-added product mix and strong customer relationship. The ratings are also supported by diversified earnings from non-steel production, a strong balance sheet and the moderately strong linkages with the state.

Its linkages with the state provide a single-notch uplift to Baosteel Group's standalone 'BBB+' ratings. Baosteel Group's considerable financial resources place it in a strong position among steel producing state-owned enterprises (SOEs) to consolidate the Chinese steel industry. With steel as a key product needed for the industrialisation and urbanisation of China, Baosteel Group, being the largest steel enterprise held by the state-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council (SASAC), has strategic importance for the country and benefits from potential state support in case of need.

Baosteel Group also has by far the strongest financial profile among Chinese steel SOEs. In 2010, its net debt/EBITDA was 0.9x compared with 3.5x-5.4x for other key state-owned steel producers. Baosteel Group is also the only steel SOE that holds a large portfolio of financial assets amounting to CNY53bn compared with its net debt of CNY36bn. Its EBITDA margin of 14% is also higher than the average 10% of the other four major Chinese steel SOEs.

Each of Baosteel Group's steel subsidiaries offers unique strength in different product types and holds strong market position in their respective regions. Fitch estimates that high value-added steel products contribute to 60% of volume sales at its key steel subsidiary, Baoshan Iron & Steel Co. Ltd ('A-'/Stable).

Another subsidiary, Xinjiang Bayi Iron and Steel Co., Ltd., enjoys low production cost given its raw material self-sufficiency. Bayi Steel is the only steel producer in the Xinjiang region while Baosteel Group produces 67% of Guangdong Province's crude steel output, according to industry data.

Furthermore, non-steel segments, especially resources and finance, have consistently contributed positively to Baosteel Group's operating profits. The ratings are constrained by the competitive and fragmented Chinese steel industry that continues to be affected by over-capacity.

However, this is partly mitigated by the Chinese government's 2009 policy in disallowing new steel plants to be built. This should allow demand to catch up with steel supply by 2013. Furthermore, raw material concentration with few suppliers remains a constraint on steel producers' profit margins. While iron ore supply should improve by 2014 when new mines start production, Fitch expects coking coal supply to remain constrained.

The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectations that the factors constraining Baosteel Group's ratings are showing signs of improvement. The agency also expects Baosteel Group's product mix and geographical expansion to remain relatively unchanged over the next 12 to 18 months. Metal spread below CNY500 on a sustained basis, or a higher debt burden due to aggressive capex and/or acquisitions, in turn leading to net debt/EBITDAR exceeding 1.5x on a sustained basis, may result in negative rating action. The ratings may also come under pressure if state support for the group is deemed to have weakened. No positive rating action is envisaged in the next 12-18 months as the industry's operating environment remains difficult.

However, if the industry environment improves substantially and if Baosteel Group broadens its product mix and geographical market while maintaining a superior financial profile, Fitch may consider taking positive rating action.