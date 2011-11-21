(The following was released by the rating agency)
Nov 20 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Baosteel Group
Corporation (Baosteel Group) Long-Term Foreign and Local
Currency Issuer Default Ratings of 'A-', respectively, with
Stable Outlook.
The agency has also assigned foreign and local currency
senior unsecured ratings of 'A-' and an expected rating of
'A-(exp)' to the group's proposed senior unsecured offshore CNY
notes. The final rating of the proposed notes is contingent upon
the receipt of documents conforming to information already
received.
The ratings are supported by the group's position as the
largest state-owned steel company in China, stable profitability
underpinned by a considerable high value-added product mix and
strong customer relationship. The ratings are also supported by
diversified earnings from non-steel production, a strong balance
sheet and the moderately strong linkages with the state.
Its linkages with the state provide a single-notch uplift to
Baosteel Group's standalone 'BBB+' ratings. Baosteel Group's
considerable financial resources place it in a strong position
among steel producing state-owned enterprises (SOEs) to
consolidate the Chinese steel industry. With steel as a key
product needed for the industrialisation and urbanisation of
China, Baosteel Group, being the largest steel enterprise held
by the state-owned Assets Supervision and Administration
Commission of the State Council (SASAC), has strategic
importance for the country and benefits from potential state
support in case of need.
Baosteel Group also has by far the strongest financial
profile among Chinese steel SOEs. In 2010, its net debt/EBITDA
was 0.9x compared with 3.5x-5.4x for other key state-owned steel
producers. Baosteel Group is also the only steel SOE that holds
a large portfolio of financial assets amounting to CNY53bn
compared with its net debt of CNY36bn. Its EBITDA margin of 14%
is also higher than the average 10% of the other four major
Chinese steel SOEs.
Each of Baosteel Group's steel subsidiaries offers unique
strength in different product types and holds strong market
position in their respective regions. Fitch estimates that high
value-added steel products contribute to 60% of volume sales at
its key steel subsidiary, Baoshan Iron & Steel Co. Ltd
('A-'/Stable).
Another subsidiary, Xinjiang Bayi Iron and Steel Co., Ltd.,
enjoys low production cost given its raw material
self-sufficiency. Bayi Steel is the only steel producer in the
Xinjiang region while Baosteel Group produces 67% of Guangdong
Province's crude steel output, according to industry data.
Furthermore, non-steel segments, especially resources and
finance, have consistently contributed positively to Baosteel
Group's operating profits. The ratings are constrained by the
competitive and fragmented Chinese steel industry that continues
to be affected by over-capacity.
However, this is partly mitigated by the Chinese
government's 2009 policy in disallowing new steel plants to be
built. This should allow demand to catch up with steel supply by
2013. Furthermore, raw material concentration with few suppliers
remains a constraint on steel producers' profit margins. While
iron ore supply should improve by 2014 when new mines start
production, Fitch expects coking coal supply to remain
constrained.
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectations that the
factors constraining Baosteel Group's ratings are showing signs
of improvement. The agency also expects Baosteel Group's product
mix and geographical expansion to remain relatively unchanged
over the next 12 to 18 months. Metal spread below CNY500 on a
sustained basis, or a higher debt burden due to aggressive capex
and/or acquisitions, in turn leading to net debt/EBITDAR
exceeding 1.5x on a sustained basis, may result in negative
rating action. The ratings may also come under pressure if state
support for the group is deemed to have weakened. No positive
rating action is envisaged in the next 12-18 months as the
industry's operating environment remains difficult.
However, if the industry environment improves substantially
and if Baosteel Group broadens its product mix and geographical
market while maintaining a superior financial profile, Fitch may
consider taking positive rating action.