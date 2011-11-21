(The following was released by the rating agency)
-- China-based Baosteel has a satisfactory business risk
profile and an intermediate financial risk profile.
-- We believe there is a "high" likelihood of extraordinary
government support to the company in the event of financial
distress.
-- We are assigning our 'A' long-term corporate credit
rating to Baosteel and our 'A' issue rating to the company's
proposed issue of RMB-denominated senior unsecured notes. We are
also assigning our 'cnAA+' Greater China scale credit rating to
Baosteel and the notes.
-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that
Baosteel's market position will remain strong with its focus on
high-end products over the next 12-24 months.
HONG KONG (Standard & Poor's) Nov. 21, 2011--Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'A' long-term
corporate credit rating to China-based steel-focused
conglomerate Baosteel Group Corp. The outlook is stable.
At the same time, Standard & Poor's assigned its 'A' issue
rating to the company's proposed issue of Chinese renminbi (RMB)
denominated senior unsecured notes. We also assigned our 'cnAA+'
Greater China scale credit rating to Baosteel and the proposed
notes. The rating on the notes is subject to our review of the
final issuance documentation.
The rating on Baosteel Group Corp. reflects our opinion of a
"high" likelihood of timely and sufficient extraordinary support
from the government of China (AA-/Stable/A-1+; cnAAA/cnA-1+) in
the event of financial distress, and the company's stand-alone
credit profile (SACP) of 'bbb+'.
"The 'A' issue rating on Baosteel's proposed notes is the
same as the corporate credit rating, reflecting limited
structural subordination risk," said Standard & Poor's credit
analyst Sangyun Han. "In our view, the company's ratio of
priority borrowings to total assets is likely to remain below
our notching threshold of 20% for investment-grade issuers."
We consider Baosteel as a government-related entity. The
Chinese government owns 100% of the company through the State
Assets Supervision and Administration Commission, Mr. Han said.
Baosteel's SACP reflects the good demand growth potential of
the Chinese steel industry. The SACP also reflects the company's
strong market position, focus on high-end products, solid credit
metrics, and strong liquidity. Baosteel's exposure to the highly
cyclical, competitive, and fragmented nature of China's steel
industry tempers the rating strengths. The overcapacity in the
Chinese steel industry and the company's potential expansion
into overseas raw material and steel markets are additional
weaknesses, in our opinion.
The stable rating outlook reflects our expectation that
Baosteel will maintain its solid credit metrics because of its
strong market position and focus on high-end products over the
next 12-24 months despite a potential downturn in the steel
industry.
We may lower the ratings if weaker-than-expected operating
performance stemming from slowing demand for steel, rising
competition, and higher raw material costs result in Baosteel's
debt-to-EBITDA ratio exceeding 3.0x in the next 12-24 months. We
may also lower the ratings if the company makes
larger-than-expected investments over the next 12-24 months. We
believe the potential for an upgrade is limited in the next 12
months at least.
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
-- Rating Government-Related Entities: Methodology And
Assumptions, Dec. 9, 2010
-- Standard & Poor's Standardizes Liquidity Descriptors For
Global Corporate Issuers, July 2, 2010
-- Methodology And Assumptions On Risks In The Metals
Industry, June 22, 2009
-- Corporate Ratings Criteria 2008, April 15, 2008