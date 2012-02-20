(The following was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, February 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
Baosteel Group Corporation's (Baosteel Group, 'A-'/Stable)
proposed senior unsecured offshore CNY notes an expected rating
of 'A-(exp)'. The final rating of the proposed notes is
contingent upon the receipt of documents conforming to
information already received.
The ratings are supported by Baosteel's position as the
largest state-owned steel company in China, its stable
profitability underpinned by a high value-added product mix, and
strong customer relationship. The ratings are also supported by
its diversified earnings from non-steel production, a strong
balance sheet and its moderately strong linkages with the state.
The latter provides a single-notch uplift to Baosteel Group's
standalone 'BBB+' rating.
The ratings are constrained by the competitive and
fragmented Chinese steel industry that continues to be affected
by over-capacity. Furthermore, raw material concentration in few
suppliers constrains steel producers' profit margins. However,
Fitch notes these constraining factors are starting to show
signs of improvement. The agency also expects Baosteel's product
mix and geographical expansion to remain unchanged over the next
12 to 18 months.
Metal spread below CNY500 on a sustained basis, or a higher
debt burden due to aggressive capex and/or acquisitions, in turn
leading to net debt/EBITDAR exceeding 1.5x on a sustained basis,
may result in negative rating action. The ratings may also come
under pressure if state support for the group is deemed to have
weakened.
No positive rating action is envisaged in the next 12-18
months as the industry's operating environment remains
difficult. However, if the industry environment improves
substantially and if Baosteel broadens its product mix and
geographical market while maintaining a superior financial
profile, Fitch may consider taking positive rating action.