HONG KONG, February 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Baosteel Group Corporation's (Baosteel Group, 'A-'/Stable) proposed senior unsecured offshore CNY notes an expected rating of 'A-(exp)'. The final rating of the proposed notes is contingent upon the receipt of documents conforming to information already received.

The ratings are supported by Baosteel's position as the largest state-owned steel company in China, its stable profitability underpinned by a high value-added product mix, and strong customer relationship. The ratings are also supported by its diversified earnings from non-steel production, a strong balance sheet and its moderately strong linkages with the state. The latter provides a single-notch uplift to Baosteel Group's standalone 'BBB+' rating.

The ratings are constrained by the competitive and fragmented Chinese steel industry that continues to be affected by over-capacity. Furthermore, raw material concentration in few suppliers constrains steel producers' profit margins. However, Fitch notes these constraining factors are starting to show signs of improvement. The agency also expects Baosteel's product mix and geographical expansion to remain unchanged over the next 12 to 18 months.

Metal spread below CNY500 on a sustained basis, or a higher debt burden due to aggressive capex and/or acquisitions, in turn leading to net debt/EBITDAR exceeding 1.5x on a sustained basis, may result in negative rating action. The ratings may also come under pressure if state support for the group is deemed to have weakened.

No positive rating action is envisaged in the next 12-18 months as the industry's operating environment remains difficult. However, if the industry environment improves substantially and if Baosteel broadens its product mix and geographical market while maintaining a superior financial profile, Fitch may consider taking positive rating action.