Overview
-- Shanghai-based auto retailer Baoxin has a "weak" business
risk profile and an "aggressive" financial risk profile.
-- We are assigning our 'BB-' long-term corporate credit
rating and 'cnBB+' Greater China credit scale rating to Baoxin.
-- We are also assigning our 'BB-' issue rating and our
'cnBB+' Greater China credit scale rating to Baoxin's proposed
U.S. dollar senior unsecured notes.
-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Baoxin
will broadly maintain its current financial risk profile while
pursuing accelerated expansion over the next two years.
Rating Action
On May 2, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned
its 'BB-' long-term corporate credit rating to Shanghai-based
auto retailer Baoxin Auto Group Ltd. The outlook is stable. We
also assigned our 'cnBB+' Greater China credit scale rating to
Baoxin. At the same time, we assigned our 'BB-' issue rating and
our 'cnBB+' Greater China credit scale rating to the company's
proposed issue of U.S. dollar senior unsecured notes. The issue
rating is subject to our review of the final issuance
documentation.
Rationale
The rating on Baoxin reflects the company's product and
geographic concentration risk and the execution risks associated
with its accelerated expansion. The rating also reflects
Baoxin's exposure to China's highly competitive and fragmented
auto-retail market. The market has intensifying competition and
higher policy risks than mature markets in other countries.
Tempering these risks are Baoxin's established market position
in east China, its low operating cost structure, and high growth
potential for the high-end car retail market in China, on which
Baoxin focuses. Baoxin has a "weak" business risk profile and an
"aggressive" financial risk profile.
We expect Baoxin's product concentration on new-car sales of
a single brand, BMW, will remain high over the next three years.
Potential volatility in the market for new cars and BMW's
performance in China could materially affect the company's
profitability and cash flow. In addition, Baoxin has geographic
concentration, with high exposure to east China's car market. We
expect BMW new-car sales to account for more than 50% of total
revenue and revenue from east China to form more than 80% of the
total for the next two years. Nevertheless, we anticipate that
the company will gradually diversify into top-end brands, such
as Land Rover and Jaguar, and the high-margin and stable
after-sales service business.
In our view, Baoxin has an aggressive growth appetite. The
company targets to triple its revenue within two years. Its risk
and financial management is largely untested for such
accelerated expansion. Potential execution risks include cost
overruns in building new stores or acquisitions, inefficient
integration post acquisitions, new-market risk, and a shortage
of expert personnel.
Tempering the risks are the company's track record of more
than 10 years of organic growth and the recent satisfactory
development of new markets (such as Qingdao). In our view,
management is quite cost-sensitive, and we expect the company to
grow through organic growth and selective acquisitions.
In our opinion, high-end car sales in China are likely to
continue to grow in double digits over the next two to three
years, due to the country's rapidly growing affluence and low
market penetration in the high-end car segment. Despite the
company's favorable growth potential, we believe Baoxin faces
higher policy risk (such as car licensing limits imposed in
Beijing and Shanghai) than mature markets in the U.S. and
Europe. Baoxin may also face fast-rising competition due to its
competitors' expansion.
We expect Baoxin to maintain a satisfactory gross margin in
the next two years at about 11% due to an increasing
contribution from high-margin after-sales service and sales of
its top-end cars. Baoxin's operating expenses are lower than
that of our rated U.S. peers, mainly due to cheaper labor costs.
Its sales and administrative expenses account for about 30% of
gross profit compared with 70%-80% for U.S. peers. In our view,
the low-cost structure provides some flexibility for Baoxin to
weather an industry downturn.
We anticipate that Baoxin's capital structure will remain
stable in the next two years, with strong operating profit
growth offsetting an increase in debt. In our base-case
scenario, we estimate the company's EBITDA will grow by 80%-90%
in 2012 and 40%-50% in 2013, supported by the opening of new
stores. We expect Baoxin's adjusted debt-to-EBITDA ratio to be
2.5x-3.0x and funds from operations (FFO) to debt to be 20%-25%
over the next two years. In our view, its free operating cash
flow is likely to remain negative in the next two years, due to
large capital expenditure. Baoxin's credit profile could weaken
materially if sales growth and profit margin are significantly
below our expectation.
The company will use the proceeds from the proposed issuance
for the repayment of its short-term bank loans, the expansion of
its network of dealership stores and repair centers, and for
general corporate and working capital purposes.
The issue rating is the same as the corporate credit rating
on Baoxin because we believe the company's ratio of priority
debt to total assets will likely remain below our threshold of
15% for speculative-grade issuers. We believe that, in an issuer
default scenario, onshore banks may have preferential access to
the issuer's assets compared with offshore creditors. Baoxin
intends to use at least US$100 million from the proceeds of the
note issuance and at least US$100 million in additional cash
from the remaining proceeds of the company's IPO in December
2011 to reduce its onshore debt. The company targets to lower
its onshore bank loan balance to about Chinese renminbi (RMB)
1.3 billion by the end of 2012 from RMB2.34 billion as of Dec.
31, 2011.
Liquidity
In our view, Baoxin's liquidity is "adequate," as defined in
our criteria. Our liquidity assessment is based on the following
factors and assumptions:
-- We expect the company's liquidity sources to cover its
uses by more than 1.2x over the next 12 months.
-- Primary liquidity sources in 2012 include RMB2.9 billion
in cash and cash equivalents as of Dec. 31, 2011, our
expectation of about RMB1.1 billion in FFO, and RMB1.8 billion
in available and undrawn banking facilities.
-- Primary liquidity uses in 2012 include about RMB2.3
billion in short-term debt, RMB800 million-RMB900 million in
committed capital expenditure, about RMB1.3 billion in working
capital outflow, and cash dividends.
-- Baoxin's bank borrowings are all domestic and have no
financial covenants.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Baoxin will
broadly maintain its current financial risk profile while
pursuing accelerated expansion over the next two years. We
expect Baoxin to continue to focus on the high-end passenger car
segments and gradually improve its product diversification.
We may lower the rating if the growth in Baoxin's new-car
sales or profit margin is materially below our expectation, such
that its debt-to-EBITDA ratio increases to more than 4x without
any sign of improvement. This could happen if Baoxin does not
execute its expansion well, the industry growth significantly
slows down, and competition among dealers rises substantially.
The rating could also be under downward pressure if the
company's debt-funded growth becomes more aggressive than we
expected.
The rating upside for the next 12 months is limited, in our
view. We may raise the rating if Baoxin executes its expansion
well, materially diversifies its concentration in brands and
revenue sources, and demonstrates disciplined financial and risk
management.