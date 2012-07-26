UPDATE 2-Bayer cuts Covestro stake to under 45 pct after share sale
* Sells 8.5 pct stake, 4 pct of Covestro goes into pension fund
July 27 Moody's assigns Aa3 rating to Barbers Hill Independent School District's (TX) $7.8 million Unlimited Tax Refunding Bonds, Series 2012; Aaa enhanced rating assigned based on TX PSF
* Sells 8.5 pct stake, 4 pct of Covestro goes into pension fund
LONDON, June 7 A lawyer for shareholders in RBS , who are suing the bank over losses related to its 2008 rights issue, has asked a London High Court judge to call off a trial because a majority of investors had agreed to an out-of-court settlement.