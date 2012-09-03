BRIEF-Lakshmi Vilas Bank seeks members' nod to raise funds up to 2.50 bln rupees
* Seeks members' nod for fund raising by issue of debt securities up to 2.50 billion rupees
(The following was released by the rating agency)
MELBOURNE (Standard & Poor's) Sept. 3, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today published a commentary on Basel III hybrid capital instruments in the context of current and anticipated future trends in the Australian banking sector.
Publication of the commentary coincides with the launch, today, by the Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA; AA-/Stable/A-1+) of its 'PERLS VI' hybrid capital instrument (rated 'BBB-'). CBA is the first of Australia's four major banks to issue a hybrid capital instrument that we believe is likely to meet the local regulator's requirements for the instrument's inclusion as Basel III Additional Tier I Capital.
The report covers:
-- A summary of trends for hybrid capital instruments issued by banks;
-- An outline of what counts and what doesn't count for equity credit in Standard & Poor's rating assessments of hybrid capital instruments issued by Australian banks;
-- Key considerations in assigning ratings to Australian bank hybrids;
-- An overview of rating considerations in the context of regulatory developments.
* Seeks members' nod for fund raising by issue of debt securities up to 2.50 billion rupees
BERLIN, June 6 The European Union would be best to wait until after a Sept. 24 election in Germany before taking up trade talks with the United States again, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Tuesday.