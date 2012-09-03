(The following was released by the rating agency)

MELBOURNE (Standard & Poor's) Sept. 3, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today published a commentary on Basel III hybrid capital instruments in the context of current and anticipated future trends in the Australian banking sector.

Publication of the commentary coincides with the launch, today, by the Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA; AA-/Stable/A-1+) of its 'PERLS VI' hybrid capital instrument (rated 'BBB-'). CBA is the first of Australia's four major banks to issue a hybrid capital instrument that we believe is likely to meet the local regulator's requirements for the instrument's inclusion as Basel III Additional Tier I Capital.

The report covers:

-- A summary of trends for hybrid capital instruments issued by banks;

-- An outline of what counts and what doesn't count for equity credit in Standard & Poor's rating assessments of hybrid capital instruments issued by Australian banks;

-- Key considerations in assigning ratings to Australian bank hybrids;

-- An overview of rating considerations in the context of regulatory developments.