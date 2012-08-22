(The following was released by the rating agency)
BUENOS AIRES (Standard & Poor's) Aug. 22, 2012-- Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'BBB' rating to BBVA Banco
Continental's proposed senior unsecured fixed-rate notes for up
to $400 million, which could be amended up to $500 million. The
new issue would be denominated in dollars and have a 10-year
bullet maturity.
The rating on the proposed notes is the same as the
long-term issuer credit rating and reflects our view that they
will rank pari passu with other senior unsecured debt and will
be the bank's direct, unsecured, unsubordinated, and
unconditional obligations. The bank will use proceeds for
general banking purposes.
Holding Continental S.A., a 50/50 joint venture between
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA; BBB+/Negative/A-2)
and Grupo Brescia (unrated), controls 92.24% of BBVA Banco
Continental. We believe BBVA Banco Continental is a "moderately
strategically" important subsidiary to BBVA. Given the
subsidiary status and its stand-alone credit profile (SACP) that
is at the same level as BBVA's group credit profile (GCP), the
issuer credit rating on BBVA Banco Continental could be at the
GCP level. Nevertheless, given the bank's significant exposure
to the Peruvian economy, the foreign currency rating on Republic
of Peru (BBB/Stable/A-2) limits the rating on the bank.
The ratings on BBVA Banco Continental reflect the bank's
"strong" business position, "adequate" capital and earnings,
"adequate" risk position, "average" funding, and "adequate"
liquidity (as defined in our criteria). The SACP of the bank is
'bbb+'. In our view, regulation in Peru and the ownership
structure of the bank would likely prevent it from providing
support to BBVA that would impair its own financial strengths.
However, we will continue to monitor the creditworthiness of
BBVA and its impact on the SACP of BBVA Banco Continental in
terms of financial and dividend policies, liquidity and funding
and related party transactions.
With reported assets of about $18 billion as of June 30,
2012, BBVA Banco Continental is the second-largest financial
institution in Peru.
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
-- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011
-- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology and
Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011
-- Group Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011
-- Bank Hybrid Capital Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 1,
2011
RATINGS LIST
BBVA Banco Continental
Issuer credit rating BBB/Stable/A-2
Rating Assigned
BBVA Banco Continental
Senior notes of up to $400 million BBB