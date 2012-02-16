(The following was released by the rating agency)

JAKARTA/TAIPEI/SINGAPORE, February 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed PT BCA Finance's (BCAF) ratings at National Long-Term 'AA+(idn)' with Stable Outlook and National Short-Term 'F1+(idn)'. Fitch has also affirmed BCAF's rupiah-denominated senior bond III/2010, and senior bond IV/2011 at 'AA+(idn)' and its subordinated bond without deferral clauses I/2010 at 'AA(idn)'.

The affirmation reflects BCAF's strong support and linkage with its shareholder, PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (BCA; 'BBB-'/Stable). BCAF's National Long-Term rating is a notch below its parent's National Long-Term rating of 'AAA(idn)', reflecting its strategic importance to the group as well as strong support and commitment from BCA. BCAF currently manages the parent's entire portfolio of vehicle loans, which accounted for 36% of total consumer loans or 9% of total loans at end-9M11. BCA's support is manifested in the common brand name it shares with BCAF, the provision of funding and operational alignment. Any changes in support from its parent, BCA, are likely to lead to changes to BCAF's National Rating.

Funding support from BCA helps underpin BCAF's ability to offer competitive lending rates. Fitch expects funding support to continue to rise in line with BCAF's loan expansion.

BCAF's financial performance remains strong, with non performing loans (receivables more than 90 days overdue) at a low 0.25% of total net managed receivables at end-2011. Fitch expects loan quality to remain manageable in 2012 as BCAF focuses on new loans with high downpayments and continues to closely monitor instalment payments. BCAF's pre-tax return on assets moderated to around 26% in 2011 (2010: 29%) but remains strong. Fitch expects earnings to remain satisfactory due to the low cost of funding - benchmark interest rates are expected to remain low - and likely strong car demand in Indonesia.

Established in 1981, BCAF is one of the largest finance companies in Indonesia, with a focus on car financing.