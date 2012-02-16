(The following was released by the rating agency)
JAKARTA/TAIPEI/SINGAPORE, February 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings
has affirmed PT BCA Finance's (BCAF) ratings at National
Long-Term 'AA+(idn)' with Stable Outlook and National Short-Term
'F1+(idn)'. Fitch has also affirmed BCAF's rupiah-denominated
senior bond III/2010, and senior bond IV/2011 at 'AA+(idn)' and
its subordinated bond without deferral clauses I/2010 at
'AA(idn)'.
The affirmation reflects BCAF's strong support and linkage
with its shareholder, PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (BCA;
'BBB-'/Stable). BCAF's National Long-Term rating is a notch
below its parent's National Long-Term rating of 'AAA(idn)',
reflecting its strategic importance to the group as well as
strong support and commitment from BCA. BCAF currently manages
the parent's entire portfolio of vehicle loans, which accounted
for 36% of total consumer loans or 9% of total loans at
end-9M11. BCA's support is manifested in the common brand name
it shares with BCAF, the provision of funding and operational
alignment. Any changes in support from its parent, BCA, are
likely to lead to changes to BCAF's National Rating.
Funding support from BCA helps underpin BCAF's ability to
offer competitive lending rates. Fitch expects funding support
to continue to rise in line with BCAF's loan expansion.
BCAF's financial performance remains strong, with non
performing loans (receivables more than 90 days overdue) at a
low 0.25% of total net managed receivables at end-2011. Fitch
expects loan quality to remain manageable in 2012 as BCAF
focuses on new loans with high downpayments and continues to
closely monitor instalment payments. BCAF's pre-tax return on
assets moderated to around 26% in 2011 (2010: 29%) but remains
strong. Fitch expects earnings to remain satisfactory due to the
low cost of funding - benchmark interest rates are expected to
remain low - and likely strong car demand in Indonesia.
Established in 1981, BCAF is one of the largest finance
companies in Indonesia, with a focus on car financing.