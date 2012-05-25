(The following was released by the rating agency)
May 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed BDO Unibank,
Inc.'s (BDO) ratings, including its 'BB' Long-Term
Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR). The Outlook is
Stable. Fitch has also assigned a 'BB' rating to BDO's USD300m
4.5% bonds due 2017. A full list of rating actions can be found
at the end of this commentary.
The ratings reflect BDO's modest but gradually improving
profitability and rapid loan growth record as well as its
dominant domestic presence and satisfactory balance sheet
strength. The Stable Outlook reflect the bank's reduced downside
rating risk, following its recently announced plan for a rights
issue, which would improve its capacity to support rapid loan
growth, cope with unexpected losses and meet higher capital
standards under Basel III in 2014.
"A track record of preserving core capital and further
improvements in profitability to levels comparable with those of
higher-rated Philippine banks could be positive for BDO's
ratings," says Alfred Chan, Director in Fitch's Financial
Institutions team.
BDO's return on assets has been increasing over 2009-2011,
narrowing the gap with other major Philippine banks. Cost
efficiency has gradually improved with strong asset and revenue
growth. Further growth will depend largely on the Philippines
economy, which has been supportive of the bank's lending and
fee-based activities. However, the global economic backdrop is
still weak and a risk. Loan concentration to large corporations
is a source of asset-quality deterioration for many major
Philippine banks, including BDO, in a fresh downturn scenario.
However, Fitch expects such an impact to be manageable in
light of generally reasonable corporate leverage in the country.
BDO has also strengthened its loss absorption capacity. The
proposed rights issue of USD1bn could raise BDO's Tier 1 capital
adequacy ratio to 14%-15% from 10% at end-March 2012. Reserves
covered 110% of non-performing loans and 20% of foreclosed
properties (end-2010: 92% and 12%, respectively).
The Support Rating and Support Rating Floor of BDO are
driven by its systemic importance to the Philippine economy and
are at the same level as other systemically-important banks in
the country. The bank is the largest Philippine bank, with a 15%
share of system-wide assets. This, together with the bank's
association with the parent SM Group, underpins its steady
funding profile and liquid balance sheet. The senior notes are
rated at the same level as BDO's Long-Term IDR, as they
constitute direct, unsubordinated and senior unsecured
obligations of the bank, and rank equally with all its other
unsecured and unsubordinated obligations.
Full list of ratings:
Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'BB'; Outlook
Stable
Long-Term Local-Currency IDR affirmed at 'BB'; Outlook
Stable
National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AA(phl)'; Outlook
Stable
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb'
Support Rating affirmed at '3'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BB'
Senior unsecured notes (USD300m 3.875% due 2016) affirmed at
'BB'
Senior unsecured notes (USD300m 4.50% due 2017) assigned at
'BB'