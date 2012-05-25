(The following was released by the rating agency)

May 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed BDO Unibank, Inc.'s (BDO) ratings, including its 'BB' Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR). The Outlook is Stable. Fitch has also assigned a 'BB' rating to BDO's USD300m 4.5% bonds due 2017. A full list of rating actions can be found at the end of this commentary.

The ratings reflect BDO's modest but gradually improving profitability and rapid loan growth record as well as its dominant domestic presence and satisfactory balance sheet strength. The Stable Outlook reflect the bank's reduced downside rating risk, following its recently announced plan for a rights issue, which would improve its capacity to support rapid loan growth, cope with unexpected losses and meet higher capital standards under Basel III in 2014.

"A track record of preserving core capital and further improvements in profitability to levels comparable with those of higher-rated Philippine banks could be positive for BDO's ratings," says Alfred Chan, Director in Fitch's Financial Institutions team.

BDO's return on assets has been increasing over 2009-2011, narrowing the gap with other major Philippine banks. Cost efficiency has gradually improved with strong asset and revenue growth. Further growth will depend largely on the Philippines economy, which has been supportive of the bank's lending and fee-based activities. However, the global economic backdrop is still weak and a risk. Loan concentration to large corporations is a source of asset-quality deterioration for many major Philippine banks, including BDO, in a fresh downturn scenario.

However, Fitch expects such an impact to be manageable in light of generally reasonable corporate leverage in the country. BDO has also strengthened its loss absorption capacity. The proposed rights issue of USD1bn could raise BDO's Tier 1 capital adequacy ratio to 14%-15% from 10% at end-March 2012. Reserves covered 110% of non-performing loans and 20% of foreclosed properties (end-2010: 92% and 12%, respectively).

The Support Rating and Support Rating Floor of BDO are driven by its systemic importance to the Philippine economy and are at the same level as other systemically-important banks in the country. The bank is the largest Philippine bank, with a 15% share of system-wide assets. This, together with the bank's association with the parent SM Group, underpins its steady funding profile and liquid balance sheet. The senior notes are rated at the same level as BDO's Long-Term IDR, as they constitute direct, unsubordinated and senior unsecured obligations of the bank, and rank equally with all its other unsecured and unsubordinated obligations.

Full list of ratings:

Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'BB'; Outlook Stable

Long-Term Local-Currency IDR affirmed at 'BB'; Outlook Stable

National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AA(phl)'; Outlook Stable

Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb'

Support Rating affirmed at '3'

Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BB'

Senior unsecured notes (USD300m 3.875% due 2016) affirmed at 'BB'

Senior unsecured notes (USD300m 4.50% due 2017) assigned at 'BB'