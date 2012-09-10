BRIEF-Allgeier SE intends capital increase to finance further growth investments
* Allgeier SE: Allgeier intends capital increase to finance further growth investments
Sept 11 Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has downgraded the ratings on one tranche, upgraded the ratings on two tranches and confirmed the ratings on 14 tranches from nine subprime RMBS transactions issued by Bear Stearns.
* Banco Santander considering capital increase of above 5 billion euros as part of potential offer for its smaller rival Banco Popular Espanol - Bloomberg, citing sources Source text: https://bloom.bg/2rxlj0U