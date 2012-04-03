(The following was released by the rating agency)
Overview
-- China-based conglomerate BEH's 2011 results were weaker
than its historical strong trend, but still in line with our
expectation for our 'A-' rating.
-- We expect the company's financial performance to improve
moderately in 2012 but expect its leverage to remain at a level
similar to that in 2011.
-- We are affirming our 'A-' long-term corporate credit
rating on BEH and our 'A-' issue rating on the company's
outstanding senior unsecured notes.
-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that BEH's
stable and cash-generative gas transmission and distribution
business and the company's strong financial flexibility will
support its credit profile.
Rating Action On April 3, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings
Services affirmed its 'A-' long-term corporate credit rating on
China-based conglomerate Beijing Enterprises Holdings Ltd.
(BEH). The outlook is stable. At the same time, we affirmed the
'A-' issue rating on the company's outstanding senior unsecured
notes. We also affirmed our 'cnAA' Greater China credit scale
rating on BEH and our 'cnAA' issue rating on the company's
senior unsecured notes.
Rationale
We affirmed the rating on BEH to reflect the company's
stand-alone credit profile of 'bbb+' and our expectation of a
"moderately high" likelihood that Beijing's municipal government
will provide sufficient and timely extraordinary support to BEH
in the event of financial distress.
Our assessment of government support is based on the
following:
-- BEH's "important" role to the government. The company is
Beijing's main listed vehicle in Hong Kong for raising capital
to fund public utility projects
--one of these is to operate and supply gas to China's
capital city.
-- BEH's "strong" link with the government. We believe
Beijing's municipal government will maintain its majority
ownership (at least 50%) through Beijing Assets Supervision and
Administration Commission and exert strong influence on BEH's
business strategy and management.
We assess the credit profile of Beijing's municipal
government to be stronger than the stand-alone credit profile of
BEH. This reflects the capital city's very close relationship
with the central government of China (AA-/Stable/A-1+,
cnAAA/cnA-1+), its strong budgetary performances, and a solid
liquidity position. Beijing's diversified and broad-based
economy is among the wealthiest in China and the growth
prospects remain healthy. Offsetting these strengths are the
municipal government's moderately high tax-supported debt
burden. Transparency and accountability issues also hinder the
Chinese intergovernmental system and our assessment of Beijing's
contingent liabilities stemming from the activities of its
state-owned enterprises.
BEH's stand-alone credit profile reflects the company's
"satisfactory" business risk profile and "intermediate"
financial risk profile. The strengths of BEH are tied to its
diversified asset portfolio, comprising utilities that generate
recurring cash flows. BEH is the de facto monopoly gas
distributor in Beijing, a large market with good growth
potential. The company, together with a subsidiary of China
National Petroleum Corp. (CNPC: AA-/Stable/--; cnAAA/--),
jointly owns pipelines that supply gas to Beijing. Beijing
Yanjing Beer Co. Ltd. (not rated), a China-listed subsidiary of
BEH, has a good market position (more than 10% market share in
China) and a cash-generative business model that supports BEH's
business profile. In our view, BEH's financial management is
adequate. The company has a strong financial record and adequate
liquidity.
The continued uncertainty and lack of transparency regarding
tariff adjustments and cost pass-through by gas pipeline
operators and city gas distributors in China partly offset BEH's
strengths. Nevertheless, the company has received support from
Beijing's municipal government and CNPC to moderate the impact
of delayed pricing adjustments in the past. The gas distribution
business has strong seasonality and is sensitive to weather
conditions. The brewery segment is sensitive to raw material
costs. Overall, the company's leverage has increased to meet its
rapid growth.
The sewage treatment and water supply business, which BEH
operates through an 44%-owned associate company, Beijing
Enterprises Water Group Ltd. (BE Water), remains in the
high-growth stage and requires significant debt-funded capital
spending to expand in the next two years. Untested regulations
and a short record with weak financials constrain the credit
profile of the water business. We don't expect BEH to further
inject cash to BE Water in the next two years as BE Water is
largely self-sufficient in financing.
We believe the prospects for potential asset injections from
the municipal government that could change BEH's business and
financial profile significantly are limited. Further, we believe
the gas business will remain the company's core business for the
next three to five years.
BEH's credit metrics weakened in 2011 because of
weaker-than-expected profitability and higher debt. Revenue grew
10.4% in 2011 to Hong Kong dollar (HK$) 30.5 billion. But the
EBITDA margin declined to 12.6% from 15.1%, mainly due to: (1)
BEH's inability to pass through the well-head gas cost increase
to residential subscribers; (2) high raw material costs for the
brewery business in the first half of 2011; (3) start-up
expenses for new beer bottling plants; and (4) higher labor
costs. While we expect well-head gas costs to continue to
compress margin, the higher raw material costs and start-up
expenses are likely to moderate in 2012. The raw material costs
for beer have stabilized since the second half of 2011. Higher
utilization will offset the start-up expenses of the new beer
plants. Labor costs may continue to rise, but given a larger
base and easing inflation, they are likely to grow at a slower
pace. BEH's EBIT interest coverage was 6.3x and its
debt-to-capital ratio was 32.1% in 2011. If we were to
consolidate BE Water, BEH's EBIT interest coverage would be
about 5.5x and debt-to-capital ratio 35%.
In our base-case scenario, we expect BEH's financial
performance to improve moderately in 2012 over 2011 assuming a
stable debt level. We expect a 12% revenue growth in 2012
supported by healthy volume growth at Beijing Gas, which
experienced a stronger first quarter in 2012. We expect BEH's
EBITDA margin to likely recover to about 14%, but stay below the
pre-2011 level of more than 15%. We expect BEH's credit ratios
to improve in 2012 if its debt level remains largely unchanged
from that in 2011 and capital expenditure is not materially
higher than the company's budget of HK$4.2 billion.
Liquidity
BEH has "adequate" liquidity, as defined in our criteria. We
expect the company's sources of liquidity to be sufficient to
cover its uses of liquidity in the next 12-18 months. Our
assessment of BEH's liquidity profile incorporates the following
factors and assumptions:
-- The company's sources of liquidity, including cash and
facility availability, will exceed its uses by 1.2x or more over
the next 12-18 months.
-- Liquidity sources include unrestricted cash and cash
equivalents of HK$12.58 billion at the end of December 2011, and
cash flow from operations.
-- Its net liquidity sources will remain positive even if
EBITDA declines more than 15%.
-- In our base-case scenario, BEH's funds from operations
would be above HK$5 billion during 2012.
-- The company's uses of liquidity in 2012 include debt
maturities of HK$5.71 billion, working capital needs of between
HK$1 billion-HK$2 billion, capital expenditure of HK$4
billion-HK$6 billion, and dividend payout of HK$1 billion.
-- BEH's financial covenants have sufficient headroom. The
company's typical bank loan covenants do not have any financial
undertaking related to its EBITDA; they are mainly balance-sheet
focused.
-- The company can absorb low-probability high-impact shocks
because of its good conversion of EBITDA to discretionary cash
flow.
BEH does not have any unutilized committed bank facility. We
do not account for bank facilities in China in the liquidity
calculation due to their uncommitted nature. Nevertheless, they
do provide financial flexibility and we believe BEH has strong
banking relationship.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that BEH's
stable and cash-generative gas transmission and distribution
business and the company's strong financial flexibility will
support its credit profile.
We may raise the rating if BEH's stand-alone credit profile
improves. This could happen if the regulations for gas
transmission and distribution improve particularly greater
transparency and implementation of tariff adjustments, and cost
pass-through. Stable growth in the company's water business
could also improve the stand-alone credit profile. We may also
raise the rating if we assess that the link and role of BEH to
the local government has strengthened.
We may lower the rating if acquisitions or asset injections
weaken BEH's credit profile or if heightened regulatory risks
affect the company's profitability and cash flows. We may also
consider lowering the rating if BEH's growth strategy and
debt-funded expansions become more aggressive than we expected,
such that its EBIT interest coverage ratio is below 4x or its
debt-to-capital ratio is above 35% on a sustainable basis. We
may also lower the rating if we assess a weakening in the credit
profile of Beijing's municipal government or the extraordinary
government support for BEH.