(The following was released by the rating agency)
Overview
-- Bemax Resources Ltd.'s financial profile has improved
significantly because of increased production, and more
importantly, due to a favorable pricing trend for its key
products.
-- As a result, we are raising our corporate credit and
issue ratings on Bemax to 'B' from 'B-'. At the same time, we
affirmed the recovery rating of '4' on Bemax's bonds.
-- The outlook is stable, reflecting our expectation that
the favorable operating trends should continue to support
Bemax's earnings and credit metrics at levels commensurate with
the 'B' rating.
Rating Action
On May 11, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised
its corporate credit rating and issue ratings on Bemax Resources
Ltd. to 'B' from 'B-'. The outlook is stable. At the same time,
we affirmed the recovery rating of '4' on Bemax's US$175 million
bond.
Rationale
The upgrade reflects our expectation that a favorable
pricing environment and the ramp-up of Bemax's Snapper mine
should continue to support the company's earnings and credit
metrics in the next two years. The pricing for titanium dioxide
(TiO2) high-grade feedstock and zircon have improved
significantly since 2011. This is because of tight supply in the
market and still healthy demand. There is limited new greenfield
production of TiO2 feedstock, and production grade from existing
mines has declined naturally. Although we anticipate that the
economic slowdown globally and in China would moderate prices,
we expect the tight supply conditions to continue in 2012. This
would therefore underpin prices and prevent them from dropping
substantially from 2011 levels. We noticed that zircon and
rutile prices jumped to more than US$2000 per ton in the first
quarter of 2012, compared to the historical average of
US$500-US$600 per ton.
We expect that the majority of Bemax's sales growth is
likely to come from higher product prices, while the production
level will remain largely the same. Nevertheless, we believe
cash production costs will increase in 2012, in line with the
inflationary pressure facing the mining industry in Australia.
Under our base-case scenario, we expect Bemax's EBITDA to be
about A$100 million and cash flow from operation at about A$60
million. Even under our hypothetical assumption of a 20%-30%
drop in production prices from the current level, we still
expect Bemax's debt-to-EBITDA to be lower than 4.5x and funds
from operation (FFO)-to-debt higher than 15%, in the absence of
a disruption in production.
Bemax's business risk profile reflects its narrow business
focus and cash-flow sensitivity to commodity price volatility.
Based in Australia, Bemax is a small-size producer of
mineral-sands products, with about 3% share in the global TiO2
feedstock market and 6% share in the global zircon market. In
2011, the company sold 111,447 tons of rutile and 52,669 tons of
zircon. Following the commissioning of the Snapper mine in 2011,
Bemax has two operating mines in the Murray Basin. In our
opinion, the successful ramp-up of the Snapper mine--a
high-grade deposit in the Murray Basin region of Australia--is
crucial to improving Bemax's financial profile and long-term
viability. In addition to asset-diversification benefits, we
expect Bemax's product mix and volumes to improve as the Snapper
mine reaches a steady stage of production. In 2011, the Murray
Basin accounted for 87% of the company's sales revenue, up from
71% in 2010. We expect the Murray Basin to contribute the
majority of the company's earnings in the long term, due to the
natural grade decline in Western Australian mines.
The rating on Bemax reflects the company's relatively small
size, narrow business focus, exposure to commodity price
volatility, and historically "aggressive" financial profile.
Partly offsetting these weaknesses are Bemax's good-quality ore
bodies in Murray Basin, the currently favorable pricing
environment for TiO2 feedstock, and the company's ownership and
support by its parent, The National Titanium Dioxide Ltd. Co.
(Cristal, not rated).
Liquidity
In our view, Bemax's liquidity is "adequate". Relevant
aspects of our assessment of the company's liquidity profile are
as follows:
-- We expect that sources of liquidity in the next 12 months
will exceed uses by at least 1.2x.
-- The company has no debt maturing before July 2014.
-- We also note that Bemax's capital expenditure should
reduce significantly following the completion of its Snapper
development.
-- We also expect the company's operating cash flow to
sufficiently fund its working-capital requirements in 2012.
-- The current bond covenant restricts Bemax from additional
borrowings of more than A$25 million or payment of dividends
while its EBITDA interest cover is less than 2.5x.
Outlook
The stable outlook is based on our expectation that
favorable operating trends should continue to support Bemax's
earnings and cash generation. The stable outlook also
incorporates our expectation that Bemax's credit metrics will
fall within a wide range, given the company's sensitivity to
product prices. Based on our scenario forecasts, we expect
Bemax's FFO/debt will be substantially higher than 15% and
debt/EBITDA at much less than 4.5x, assuming no operational
issues. We also expect Bemax to self fund its operational
expense, interest payment, working capital, and capital
expenditure in the next 12 months. In addition, the stable
outlook also reflects our view of Bemax's strategic importance
to Cristal, and Cristal's track record of assisting Bemax's
ongoing operations and capital development by injecting equity.
Downward rating movement could arise if an unexpected
significant decline in product prices or operational issues that
negatively affect Bemax's financial credit metrics were to
occur. This could mean FFO/debt being less than 12% and
debt-EBTIDA at higher than 5x. The rating could also be under
pressure if there is evidence of less support from Cristal or
there is a significant weakening in Cristal's capability to do
so, should Bemax be under financial stress.
Upward rating movement is less likely in the near term,
given Bemax's limited asset and business diversity, and even if
the company's financial profile were to be much stronger than
our base-case expectation. An improvement in the company's size
and asset diversity will be positive to the rating.