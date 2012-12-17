(The following was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY, December 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Australia-based Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited's (BEN) Long-
and Short-Term Issuer Default (IDR) ratings at 'A-' and 'F2'
respectively. The Outlook on the Long-Term IDR is Stable.
At the same time, the agency affirmed BEN's Viability
Rating (VR) at 'a-' and Support Rating at '3'.
The ratings reflect BEN's stable domestic retail banking
franchise, sound funding and liquidity position, conservative
risk management framework and adequate capitalisation. The
ratings also consider increasing pressure on BEN's operating
profitability.
BEN's IDRs and VR may come under pressure from a weakening
of funding and liquidity or significant deterioration in asset
quality. Positive rating action is unlikely due to the bank's
unresolved exposure to investors under Great Southern Limited's
investment management scheme and earnings pressures stemming
from competition for deposits and loans against a mildly weaker
economic backdrop.
BEN has performed well despite funding pressures and a
weakening operating environment. Fitch expects the bank to
continue to perform solidly in the financial year ending 30 June
2013 in a low credit growth environment, benefiting from a loyal
customer base. More efficient cost management and sound asset
quality will be key to maintaining profit growth in FY13.
BEN's asset quality remains strong, benefiting from
conservative risk controls and a well collateralised loan book.
Concentration risk by single name and industry is manageable.
Fitch expects the bank's impaired loans to rise from their low
levels, reflecting a slowdown in non-mining sectors and given
the bank's cyclically low arrears.
However, a high level of loans secured on residential
property should provide buffer for potential losses and keep
overall loan impairment manageable. BEN's solid funding is
underpinned by an extensive regional franchise and
community-focused business model. Around 80% of BEN's funding is
sourced from customer deposits, making the bank less dependent
on wholesale markets relative to peers.
Wholesale funds are well diversified by instrument and
maturity, and include securitisations which are non-recourse and
whose maturities are matched by that of underlying loans,
limiting refinancing risk. In addition, the bank benefits from
sound liquidity which sufficiently covered wholesale funds
maturing within 12 months at FYE12. BEN's capitalisation has
continued to improve, supported by healthy internal capital
generation in addition to a AUD195.5m share issue in FY12.
The Support Rating and Support Rating Floor reflect the
moderate potential of support, in case of need, from the
government for the bank, given its modest market share in
Australia. The Support Rating is sensitive to any change in
assumptions around the propensity or ability of the Australian
sovereign to provide timely support to the bank.