(The following was released by the rating agency)
MELBOURNE (Standard & Poor's) Dec. 16, 2011--Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services today said that its ratings on Bendigo
and Adelaide Bank Ltd. (BEN) are unaffected following today's
announcement that BEN had reached agreement with the Bank of
Cyprus Group to acquire that group's 100% owned Australian
subsidiary, Bank of Cyprus Australia Ltd. (N.R.) for an
estimated total consideration of A$130 million.
The acquisition is subject to conditions, including
applicable regulatory approvals. The purchase is expected to be
completed by the end of February 2012.
The purchase will be funded by an A$120 million fully
underwritten institutional share placement, which will take
place today, and a non-underwritten share purchase plan for
retail investors that will proceed in early 2012--both also
announced today. The equity funding of this transaction is
consistent with Standard & Poor's expectations that BEN will
undertake a range of capital-management initiatives to increase
and sustain its risk-adjusted capital ratio above 10% in the
next 12 months.
We note that BEN has also announced an A$95 million
write-down of goodwill associated with its margin lending
business. This write-down does not affect Standard & Poor's view
and assessment of BEN's capital and earnings position, given
goodwill is deducted from our capital assessment and that it
does not affect BEN's cash-earnings.