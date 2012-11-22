(The following was released by the rating agency)
MELBOURNE (Standard & Poor's) Nov. 22, 2012--Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services today affirmed its STRONG ranking on
Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Ltd. (BEN) in its role as a prime
residential loan servicer. BEN is an Australia-based servicer of
residential loans. The outlook on the ranking remains 'Stable'.
A ranking is a statement of opinion and not a statement of fact.
It is not a credit rating.
The STRONG ranking reflects Standard & Poor's opinion that
BEN continues to maintain sound operational and servicing
capabilities, supported by its effective management team and
organizational structure. BEN's key servicer strengths include:
-- A sound risk-management and compliance framework;
-- A robust group assurance plan supported by annual
internal and external audit plans;
-- A comprehensive and structured training and development
program; and
-- A sound quality-assurance process for data-integrity
checks and compliance checks for loan processing and
presettlement functions.
The 'Stable' outlook reflects our view that BEN will
maintain its operational and servicing capabilities in the
medium term through improvements in its operational and
servicing functions, as envisaged in its clearly defined
strategic objectives.
