(The following was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE (Standard & Poor's) April 30, 2012--Standard & Poor's
Ratings Services said today that its rating on PT Berau Coal
Energy (Berau Energy: BB-/Positive/--) is unaffected by the 58%
decline in the company's net income for the first quarter of
2012. Our rating on Berau Energy already factors in weaker
operating performances in 2012 and 2013, compared with the
company's strong performance in 2011.
Berau Energy's debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 1.9x for the 12
months ended March 31, 2012, is in line with our expectation of
2.2x for full-year 2012. The company's first-quarter gross
margin before depreciation and amortization of 34.5% is also
commensurate with the US$22-US$25 gross profit per ton we
assumed in our base-case scenario for 2012-2013. Berau Energy's
gross margin before depreciation and amortization was 40% in the
first quarter of 2011.
We expect the company's production and EBITDA to gradually
increase during the rest of the year. Wet weather in the East
Kalimantan region during the first quarter of the year typically
slows down mining production and reduces cash flows. We still
expect Berau Energy's funds from operations at about US$180
million in 2012. The company's net income declined primarily due
to higher mining costs and a significant increase in the
effective tax rate to 71% in the first quarter of 2012, from 55%
in the same period in 2011.