BRIEF-India's Eris Lifesciences Ltd sets IPO price band - public notice
* India's Eris Lifesciences Ltd sets IPO price band at 600 rupees to 603 rupees per share - public notice Further company coverage:
June 15 Moody's Investors Service has today taken the following rating actions on the standalone credit assessments of: Banque Federative du Credit Mutuel (BFCM): standalone bank financial strength rating (BFSR) downgraded to C- (mapping to a standalone credit assessment of baa2) from C/a3 previously; Credit Industriel et Commercial (CIC): BFSR confirmed at C-, but standalone credit assessment lowered to baa2 from baa1;
* India's Eris Lifesciences Ltd sets IPO price band at 600 rupees to 603 rupees per share - public notice Further company coverage:
HONG KONG, June 9 A surge in online consumer spending in the coming years is seen creating $4 trillion worth of new internet companies, billionaire investor Yuri Milner, founder of venture capital giant DST Global, said on Friday.